BAFL 41.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
BIPL 17.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.78%)
BOP 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
DFML 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
DGKC 56.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.71%)
FABL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
FCCL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.65%)
FFL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
GGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HBL 104.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
HUBC 84.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.58%)
HUMNL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
MLCF 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
OGDC 109.26 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.28%)
PAEL 11.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PIBTL 4.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.35%)
PIOC 93.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.85%)
PPL 78.15 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.16%)
PRL 18.89 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.18%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
SSGC 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
TELE 8.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
TPLP 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
TRG 103.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.64%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,962 Increased By 18.8 (0.38%)
BR30 17,966 Increased By 127.2 (0.71%)
KSE100 48,784 Increased By 198.1 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,428 Increased By 57.8 (0.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CM Sindh meets train accident injured

APP Published 07 Aug, 2023 06:34am

NAWABSHAH: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah arrived at Nawabshah on a short visit soon after his arrival, the Chief Minister visited the emergency ward of Peoples Medical University Hospital and checked bed to bed of the victims of Hazara Express tragedy.

The Divisional Commissioner Nawabshah Muhammad Abbas Baloch briefed the Chief Minister over the tragic train incident.

Later talking to the media, the Chief Minister said that as per information gathered 30 casualties out of three are women and one is admitted at Sakrand while 29 dead bodies were brought to PMC.`

He said that total injured passengers were 110, which might increase as passengers were still stranded in bogies.

CM said the ill-fated Hazara Express met with an accident near Sarhari which is a very tragic incident.

He said that the cause of the accident could be ascertained after complete investigation of the mishap.

He directed hospital administration to provide better treatment facilities to injured people and also appealed to people of Nawabshah, particularly media persons to vacate the hospital and give time to doctors for treatment of victims.

He said that doctors have also advised him to avoid visiting the ICU however he has appealed to the media to vacate the hospital and also tell people to give space to doctors and medical staff.

CM urged rushing people to give space to relatives of injured and dead passengers to visit them.

CM advised doctors for better treatment of the victims. Doctors said that Peoples Medical University Hospital has enough capacity to treat the victim but in more specialized treatment the victim could be shifted to Karachi or another hospital.

CM said that he would visit the incident site. He said that He has talked to Khawaja Saad Rafique who said that some passengers are still stranded in one of the bogies where rescue work is in progress adding the two relief work trains one from Kotri and one from Rohi have left for the incident site.

He said that a complete list of deceased passengers would soon be released for information of grieved relatives.

CM instructed hospital administration to give briefing to the media regarding the prevailing situation of treatment after every hour.

On other hand PPP Sindh President Nisar Khuhro expressed deep grief over the Hazara Express tragedy and appealed to party leaders and workers to extend helping hand for immediate medical assistance and treatment to victims. Nisar Khuhro said that he equally shares the grief with the relatives of train victims. Regarding investigation into the incident, Khuhro said that the incident requires a complete investigation.

Syed Murad Ali Shah Chief Minister Sindh train accident Hazara Express

Comments

1000 characters

CM Sindh meets train accident injured

FBR refuses to share PEPs’ data

Real estate sector: FBR chief says no exemption or concession possible

Agencies to have blanket authority? Finally, Senate adopts controversial bill

At least 34 killed after train derails near Nawabshah

Symmetry Group all set to become Pakistan’s first IPO this year, has its eyes on foreign markets

Nawaz to be next PM if PML-N voted to power: PM

Pakistan to send team to World Cup in India

PIA resumes passenger flights for Beijing

PTI demands immediate release of IK

PTI chief’s arrest ‘internal matter’ of Pakistan: US

Read more stories