BAFL 42.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.29%)
BIPL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.3%)
BOP 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.2%)
CNERGY 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.26%)
DFML 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
DGKC 56.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FABL 25.13 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
FCCL 12.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.56%)
FFL 6.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HBL 104.90 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.61%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.7%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
MLCF 32.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
OGDC 109.74 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.72%)
PAEL 11.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.78%)
PIBTL 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.58%)
PIOC 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.2%)
PPL 78.20 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.22%)
PRL 18.92 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.34%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.95%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.31%)
SSGC 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
TELE 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
TPLP 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.04%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.39%)
UNITY 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.82%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By 27.8 (0.56%)
BR30 18,025 Increased By 185.6 (1.04%)
KSE100 48,858 Increased By 272.1 (0.56%)
KSE30 17,453 Increased By 82.8 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

In sharpened censure, US calls suspected Israeli settler attack terrorism

Reuters Published 07 Aug, 2023 06:34am

OCCUPIED JERUSALEM: Washington has condemned as terrorism the killing of a Palestinian by suspected Jewish settlers, in sharpened language that appeared to reflect US frustration with surging violence in the occupied West Bank under Israel’s hard-right government.

Israeli police detained two settlers in Friday’s incident near Burqa village. According to Palestinians, they were part of a group that threw rocks, torched cars and, when confronted by villagers, shot a 19-year-old dead and wounded several others.

Initial findings by Israel’s military cast the incident as a confrontation that escalated, with casualties on both sides. A defence lawyer said the settlers - one of whom was absent from a court hearing due to a head injury - acted in self-defence.

In their arraignment, a transcript of which was obtained by Haaretz newspaper, the state accused the settlers of “deliberate or depraved-indifference homicide” with a racist motivation.

“We strongly condemn yesterday’s terror attack by Israeli extremist settlers that killed a 19-year old Palestinian,” the US State Department said in a statement late on Saturday, urging “full accountability and justice”.

Amid increased attacks on their communities by Palestinians armed with guns, rocks or firebombs, settlers have repeatedly rampaged in West Bank villages, causing extensive property damage. Among their victims have been Palestinians with US dual citizenship.

The State Department statement on Burqa was issued back-to-back with a statement condemning as terrorism a Palestinian gun attack that killed a security officer in Tel Aviv.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist government has bristled at any comparisons between Israeli and Palestinian militancy.

Far-right minister for police Itamar Ben-Gvir said on social media that Palestinian stone-throwers at Burqa “tried to murder Jews” and that he expected them to be fully investigated.

The West Bank is among areas where Palestinians seek statehood. US-mediated negotiations with Israel to that end stalled almost a decade ago, boosting hardliners on both sides.

According to Israel’s Army Radio, the rate of attacks by settlers or their supporters against Palestinians in the West Bank has more than doubled this year compared to 2022.

“We are faced with the evolution of a dangerous Jewish nationalist terrorism,” opposition lawmaker Benny Gantz, a former defence minister, said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Whatever happened at Burqa, it joins a slew of events that beset our security forces with having to pursue, rather than protect, Israelis.”

US Israeli settler

Comments

1000 characters

In sharpened censure, US calls suspected Israeli settler attack terrorism

FBR refuses to share PEPs’ data

Real estate sector: FBR chief says no exemption or concession possible

Agencies to have blanket authority? Finally, Senate adopts controversial bill

At least 34 killed after train derails near Nawabshah

Symmetry Group all set to become Pakistan’s first IPO this year, has its eyes on foreign markets

Nawaz to be next PM if PML-N voted to power: PM

Pakistan to send team to World Cup in India

PIA resumes passenger flights for Beijing

PTI demands immediate release of IK

PTI chief’s arrest ‘internal matter’ of Pakistan: US

Read more stories