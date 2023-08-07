NLC DG calls on railway minister

ISLAMABAD: Director General National Logistics Corporation (NLC) Major General Farrukh Shahzad Rao called on Federal Minister for Civil Aviation & Railways Khawaja Saad Rafiq and discussed with him matters related to logistics through rail and road.

The Federal Minister applauded the regional connectivity initiatives of NLC connecting Pakistani market with those in Central Asia, Azerbaijan, China, Turkey and beyond. He said that being government entities, both Railways and NLC must complement rail and road mode in order to provide cost effective solutions to the business community.

The Minister of Railways also assured DG NLC for full support from the management of railway ministry for bilateral cooperation. Meeting ended on a good note of enhancing cooperation between NLC & Railways.

