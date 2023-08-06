Pakistan cricket team gets go-ahead to travel to India for ICC World Cup

The government of Pakistan on Sunday gave the go-ahead to the national cricket team to travel to India for the ICC World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in October.

“Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its cricket team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023,” the Foreign Office said in a statement on Sunday.

The FO said Pakistan’s decision showed its constructive and responsible approach vis-à-vis India’s intransigent attitude, as the latter had refused to send its Cricket Team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

“Pakistan, however, has deep concerns about the security of its Cricket Team. We are conveying these concerns to the International Cricket Council and the Indian authorities. We expect that the complete safety and security of the Pakistan cricket team will be ensured during its visit to India.”

The development comes days after a high-level committee formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Pakistan’s participation in the World Cup recommended sending a delegation to review security arrangements.

The committee, headed by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, comprised Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of Inter-Provincial Coordination Ehsan-ur-Rehman Mazari, chiefs of the national security institutions, and foreign secretary.

As per reports, Pakistan will contact India and the ICC to send a security delegation. It added that if there is an agreement on sending a delegation, it will visit India in the last week of August.

Pakistan’s schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023

October 6 — vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 12 — vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 15 — vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 — vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 — vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 — vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 — vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 — vs New Zealand in Bengaluru

November 12 — vs England in Kolkata