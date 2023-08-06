Vietnam’s coffee prices higher

HANOI: Vietnam’s domestic coffee prices edged up from a week earlier, following a rise in global prices as weak export estimates for the top robusta producer and tight supplies from Brazil extended beans shortage concerns, traders said on Thursday. Farmers in the central highlands, Vietnam’s largest coffee-growing area, sold beans at 66,100 dong to 67,900 dong ($2.78 to $2.86) per kg, widening from last week’s 66,100 dong to 67,100 dong range.

November robusta coffee settled up $38 at $2,532, as of Wednesday’s close.

“The prices are rising but not much. Bean export in the first seven months, according to the government, was slower than last year although it was anticipated,” a trader based in the coffee belt said.