BAFL 41.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.88%)
BIPL 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.48%)
BOP 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
CNERGY 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.05%)
DFML 12.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.7%)
DGKC 56.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.29%)
FABL 25.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.45%)
FCCL 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.75%)
FFL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.3%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
HBL 104.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-1.41%)
HUBC 84.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.52%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 32.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.82%)
OGDC 107.66 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (3.12%)
PAEL 11.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 4.42 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.91%)
PIOC 94.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.47%)
PPL 76.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.1%)
PRL 18.58 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.68%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 47.64 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.6%)
SSGC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.33%)
TRG 103.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.5%)
UNITY 27.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.7%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,943 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,839 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,586 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 17,370 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russia’s Medvedev suggests Ukrainian ports will be hit again

Reuters Published 05 Aug, 2023 06:21pm

MOSCOW: Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Saturday suggested Moscow would launch more strikes against Ukrainian ports in response to Kyiv’s attacks on Russian ships in the Black Sea, and threatened to hand Ukraine “an ecological catastrophe”.

Medvedev, who is deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, a body chaired by President Vladimir Putin, spoke after Ukrainian sea drone attacks on a Russian warship in the port of Novorossiysk, and against a tanker near Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Putin chaired a meeting of the Security Council on Friday which Medvedev attended following the attack on Novorossiysk, in which the Olenegorsky Gornyak, a Russian Navy landing ship, was reported to have been badly damaged.

Russia’s SIG tanker in Black Sea damaged as result of drone attack

“Scumbags and freaks understand only cruelty and force. Apparently, the strikes on Odesa, Izmail, and other places were not enough for them,” Medvedev said in a post on his official social media accounts.

Russia has in recent weeks targeted the Black Sea port of Odesa, where the Ukrainian Navy is headquartered, and Izmail, Ukraine’s main inland port across the Danube River from Romania, damaging port infrastructure and grain facilities.

Moscow, which last month withdrew from a deal that had allowed Ukraine to safely export its grain via the Black Sea, began the port attacks after a Ukrainian strike on the bridge which links Russia with Crimea, killing the parents of a teenage girl and causing serious damage.

The United Nations and some Western and African countries have urged Russia to return to the grain deal, something Moscow has said it will only do if and when an agreement designed to facilitate the export of Russian grain and fertilisers is implemented.

Medvedev suggested retaliatory Russian strikes against Ukraine for its sea drone attacks could end any chances of reviving the grain deal.

“If the Kyiv scum want to create an ecological disaster in the Black Sea, they should get one on the part of their territory that will soon fall to Poland and that will stink for centuries after that,” said Medvedev.

“That will be the final judgement for them on the grain deal.”

It was not clear what kind of ecological disaster Medvedev was referring to. Top Russian security officials have suggested, without providing evidence, that Polish troops will be deployed to western Ukraine at some point, while Russia will hold on to and expand the territory it has unilaterally annexed in the south and east of Ukraine.

Kyiv, which is carrying out a counteroffensive, says it remains committed to retaking all of its territory, including Crimea.

Black Sea Ukrainian ports Dmitry Medvedev Black Sea grains deal

Comments

1000 characters

Russia’s Medvedev suggests Ukrainian ports will be hit again

Council of Common Interests approves digital census 2023

Youm-e-Istehsal: Pakistani politicians promise unwavering support for ‘just struggle’ of Kashmiris

Working out new rates of immovable properties: On Dar’s directive, FBR to hold talks with realtors today

Saudi Fund for Development inaugurates King Abdullah Campus of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University

Iran boosts navy with missiles, drones as US offers guards for Gulf ships

Twitter full of praise as Sarmad Khoosat’s ‘Zindagi Tamasha’ out on YouTube, Vimeo

Death toll rises to 30 in northern China floods

Three people killed, houses set ablaze in fresh violence in India’s Manipur state

Argentina uses $775mn Qatar loan to repay IMF

Dar explains what actually led to changes in budget

Read more stories