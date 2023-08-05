BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from August 4, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Senate passes financial crimes authority bill
Read here for details.
- Toshakhana case: Supreme Court dismisses Imran Khan’s plea
Read here for details.
- Toshakhana reference: IHC sets aside sessions court’s maintainability verdict
Read here for details.
- PM Shehbaz launches Salam-Pakistan brand, e-Portal to promote tourism
Read here for details.
- Dar announces Rs2mn compensation for families of Bajaur blast victims
Read here for details.
- KSE-100 closes marginally lower, but still posts 3% gain week-on-week
Read here for details.
- Reforms in energy sector: high-level huddle ‘finalises’ framework to bring sustainability
Read here for details.
- Senate passes National Logistics Corporation Bill, 2023
Read here for details.
