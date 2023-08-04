BAFL 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.43%)
BIPL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.61%)
BOP 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (6.78%)
DFML 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
DGKC 56.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.24%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.3%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.2%)
FFL 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.3%)
GGL 11.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.44%)
HBL 103.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.28 (-2.16%)
HUBC 84.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.49%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
MLCF 32.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.64%)
OGDC 107.70 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.16%)
PAEL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.68%)
PIOC 94.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.15%)
PPL 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
PRL 18.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.34%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 47.11 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.47%)
SSGC 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.4%)
TELE 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TPLP 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
TRG 103.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.39%)
UNITY 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,933 Decreased By -21.1 (-0.43%)
BR30 17,779 Decreased By -74.7 (-0.42%)
KSE100 48,555 Decreased By -55.7 (-0.11%)
KSE30 17,352 Decreased By -28.9 (-0.17%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Toshakhana case: Supreme Court dismisses Imran Khan’s plea

  • Says trial court could not reserve its verdict on the Toshakhana case until the Islamabad High Court gave its verdict
BR Web Desk Published 04 Aug, 2023 02:00pm

The Supreme Court (SC) dismissed on Friday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s plea against trial proceedings pertaining to the Toshakhana case.

A three-member SC bench, led by Justice Yahya Afridi and comprising Justice Musarrat Hilali and Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, heard Imran’s plea.

Earlier, the top court had constituted a fresh three-member bench to preside over the Toshakhana case. Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi was replaced by Justice Rizvi.

During the hearing today, Advocate Khawaja Haris appeared as the former PM’s counsel while Advocate Amjad Pervaiz appeared as the counsel for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The SC said that the trial court could not reserve its verdict on the Toshakhana case until the Islamabad High Court (IHC) gave its verdict.

The top court dismissed Imran’s plea against trial proceedings after he withdrew the petition.

Background

Last year in October, the Election Commission of Pakistan had disqualified Imran from his parliamentary membership for filing “false” and “incorrect declaration” in his statement of assets and liabilities for the year 2020-21 filed with the electoral entity.

Established in 1974, the Tosha­khana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

Lawmakers from the ruling coalition had filed a reference last year against Imran alleging that he had not shared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana and proceeds from their reported sales.

This year in May, Islamabad Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Hamayun Dilawar indicted Imran in the case and rejected his petition challenging the maintainability of the reference.

The PTI chairman then moved the IHC, which sent the case back to the trial court for re-examination.

Following the IHC ruling, Imran moved the SC and urged the apex court to set aside the high court’s directive.

Supreme Court Toshakhana case Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters
Shahid Khan Aug 04, 2023 02:59pm
The people of Pakistan knows who is behind all this and we are sure the verdict would be against him. Unfortunately we are living in a jungle where no laws are applicable. If this is serious crime why no cases have been registered against others.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Toshakhana case: Supreme Court dismisses Imran Khan’s plea

PM Shehbaz proposes parliament dissolution on Aug. 9

Back-to-back gains: rupee settles at 286.97 against US dollar

Toshakhana reference: IHC sets aside sessions court’s maintainability verdict

Oil prices set for sixth weekly gain on more supply cuts

Denmark to tighten border control after Holy Quran burnings

Israeli forces kill Palestinian youth during West Bank raid

PM says areas prioritised for investment under SIFC

All-time high rice exports likely

Pakistan, Iran chalk out $5bn trade plan

Read more stories