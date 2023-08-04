BAFL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
Dar announces Rs2mn compensation for families of Bajaur blast victims

APP | BR Web Desk Published August 4, 2023 Updated August 4, 2023 06:35pm

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday announced that the government would pay Rs2 million as compensation to the families of each martyr from the Bajaur suicide attack at the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl) workers’ convention on July 30 (Sunday), APP reported.

While speaking on a Point of Order during a Senate session, the finance minister mentioned that the seriously wounded individuals of the suicide blast would receive Rs700,000 each, and Rs500,000 would be given to each wounded victim as compensation.

The announcement comes a day after the caretaker government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced a compensation package for the victims of the Bajaur blast.

Rehman met the families of the injured and deceased from the Bajaur blast. He expressed grief and sorrow over the suicide attack at his party workers’ convention.

On behalf of the party, he said: “Rs5 million will be given to the families of the deceased and Rs3 million to those injured in the blast”.

The KP governor also announced Rs20 million for the families of the deceased and Rs7 million for the injured.

The JUI-F chief assured all possible support to the families of the deceased. He said: “The Bajaur blast has robbed us of our smiles. The joy of our hearts has turned into sadness after the Bajaur blast.”

