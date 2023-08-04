BAFL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
PM Shehbaz launches Salam-Pakistan brand, e-Portal to promote tourism

  • Pakistan’s scenic beauty can be turned into a great opportunity, says PM
BR Web Desk Published August 4, 2023 Updated August 4, 2023 06:51pm
Photo: APP
Photo: APP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday launched ‘Salam Pakistan’ brand and ‘e-Portal’ to promote tourism in Pakistan.

Speaking to the launch ceremony held in Islamabad, the prime minister said Pakistan was a great place to promote tourism, culture, and heritage, Radio Pakistan reported.

“We will encourage our brotherly countries and the countries, which have excelled in the field of tourism, culture, handcraft and other fields, to come to Pakistan and highlight this diversity of tourism sector,” PM said.

‘Revolutionary’ steps taken to promote country’s image: Marriyum

The Salam Pakistan brand and e-Portal would help portray Pakistan’s diversity in tourism at international level and increase tourists’ interest from across the world in the sector, he added. “Pakistan is blessed with great natural resources and scenic beauty all over the northern areas, which can be converted into the great opportunities to promote tourism in the country.”

Shehbaz was of the view that Pakistan could turn its natural resources, especially the Northern Areas, into a great opportunity that could support the country’s economy.

As per APP, the prime minister instructed his Advisor on Tourism Aoun Chaudhry to do maximum efforts to promote tourism, though the government was about to complete its term very soon.

Shehbaz instructed the advisors as well as the government officers not to interact merely with their counterparts but also those from other countries which had excelled in tourism, cultural heritage, and other fields.

Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts of Iran Sayyed Ezzatullah Zarghami and Ambassador of Iran Reza Amiri Moghaddam and diplomats from different countries also attended the ceremony.

The e-portal contains information about the top 20 tourist destinations of Pakistan including K2, Gwadar, Ziarat Valley, Uch Sharif, Deosai National Park, Kalash Valley, Takht Bhai, Hingol National Park, Shandur Pass, Kambhar Lake, Fairy Meadows, Ratti Gali, Lahore Fort, Makli Graveyard, Derawar For, Rohtas Fort, Kumrat Valley, Hunza Valley and Mohenjo-Daro.

It guides the tourists about the beaches and waterfalls, nature and landscape, festivals, spiritual tourism, and eco-tourism.

