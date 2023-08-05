BAFL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
Release of Ch Pervez Elahi: LHC orders to dispose of application of Qaisara Elahi by Monday

Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2023 06:00am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday directed the additional secretary Home Punjab to dispose of application of Qaisara Elahi by Monday (next) seeking release of her husband and former Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi from jail.

The court also directed the additional Chief Secretary home to submit the implementation report by August 08.

The petitioner also challenged the shifting of Pervez Elahi from Camp Jail Lahore to Rawalpindi Adiyala Jail.

Earlier, the counsel of Qaisra argued that Chaudhry Pervez had secured bail in all cases but instead of releasing him, a detention order was issued by the Deputy Commissioner Lahore.

The petitioner said an application against the detention had been filed before the home department; however, no decision had been taken so far rather the government shifted Pervez Elahi from Camp Jail to Adiyala jail unlawfully.

He said that the government issued the detention order of Pervez Elahi with a mala fide intention only to thwart his release.

He, therefore, asked the court to direct the respondents to release former Chief Minister Punjab.

The court after hearing the petitioner’s counsel at length disposed of the petition with necessary directions.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore had issued the notification stating that Pervez Elahi would remain in Jail for 30 days in order to prevent public disorder.

The capital city police had requested the Deputy Commissioner to issue a 30-day detention order for PTI President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

