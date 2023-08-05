BAFL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
KATI ex-president for holding seminars on modern farming methods

Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: Urging swift actions to attract foreign investments, Sheikh Umar Rehan, the former President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) has proposed organising seminars to raise awareness among farmers about modern farming methods.

He emphasized that equipping farmers with state-of-the-art technology could lead to more substantial profits from cultivation. Rehan further called upon the government to channel all available resources towards the sector’s development, ensuring Pakistan’s agriculture gains prominence on the global stage.

With a hopeful outlook, Sheikh Umar Rehan expressed confidence that the Green Pakistan Initiative will pave the way for a green revolution, propelling the nation towards a path of prosperity and sustainable growth.

The implementation of the Green Pakistan Initiative programme is anticipated to herald a new era of prosperity for the nation, marked by significant advancements in the agricultural sector and a surge in domestic production, he said while addressing a gathering of businessmen and industrialists in Karachi.

Praising Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir’s profound interest in bolstering the agriculture sector, Umar Rehan expressed his encouragement and credited the idea of the Green Pakistan Initiative to the visionary Army Chief.

According to Rehan, the collaboration between the army and the government under this programme has the potential to transform barren lands into fertile grounds, leading to a substantial increase in employment opportunities within the agriculture sector.

Highlighting the agriculture sector’s critical role in Pakistan’s economy, Umar Rehan stressed the necessity of embracing modern technology to enhance productivity and efficiency. By adopting advanced agricultural practices, he asserted that production costs could be significantly reduced while improving the overall quality of output.

Furthermore, the development in the agriculture sector is expected to have a cascading effect, contributing positively to other sectors of the economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

agriculture sector KATI Asim Munir Sheikh Umar Rehan

