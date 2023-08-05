BAFL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
Iranian FM unveils Old Clifton road as Shahra-e-Imam Khomeini road

APP Published 05 Aug, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: Iranian Foreign Minister Dr. Hossein Amir Abdullahian on Friday unveiled a plaque for renaming the Old Clifton road as Shahra-e-Imam Khomeini here.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, officials of the Iranian Consulate and other dignitaries were also present while the Old Clifton road was decorated with the flags of Iran and Pakistan on the occasion of the inauguration.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor Karachi expressed gratitude to the Iranian FM for participating in the opening ceremony Pakistan has historical and cultural relations with the neighboring country Iran, which have increased with the passage of time.

In order to further strengthen this relationship the historic road of Old Clifton in Karachi has been renamed as Shahra-e-Imam Khomeini, he added. He pointed out that the Clifton Garden located on Old Clifton has been attributed to Hazrat Salman Farsi.

The Mayor Karachi said that the visit of the Iranian FM to Pakistan is important during which a five-year trade agreement has been implemented between the two countries. Iranian FM Dr. Hussain Amir Abdullahian has visited Pakistan on the invitation of Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he added.

The Mayor Karachi said that under the Sindh Local Government Act 2013, the KMC is authorized to name public places and roads within its boundaries after internationally renowned personalities.

