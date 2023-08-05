Experts welcome Pak-Iran trade cooperation plan

LAHORE: Welcoming the Pak-Iran five-year trade cooperation plan, analysts said Pakistan and Iran are ready to work collectively to bring peace in the war-torn country and welfare of the Afghan people.

Terming the visit of Iranian Foreign Minister to Pakistan as an important development in the context of improving bilateral relations between the two countries, they said both the countries are connected religiously, culturally and traditionally with each other.

Former Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project is critically important for the economy of Pakistan as the project was initiated at the time when no one was ready to invest in Pakistan.

Unfortunately, the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) under this project could not be established within time. As a result the industries could not get boost which resulted in increase of unemployment, he said, adding: Recent visit of Chinese vice premier will bring fruitful outcome. The CPEC will bring economic stability in the region and will change the destiny of the regional countries, he added.

Another analyst Dr. Muhammad Khan said that Iran and Pakistan have historic relations and the Iranian people want strong trade and economic relations between the two countries.

“There is a dire need of long-term planning to get the advantages of potentials between the two countries. The universities should be established where students of Pakistan and Iran can get education,” he said.

