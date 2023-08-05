BAFL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
Business & Finance

50-member ASEAN business delegation due tomorrow

Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) announced the upcoming visit of a 50-member ASEAN business delegation to Pakistan from 6th to 11th August, 2023. This marks the largest-ever delegation from ASEAN to visit Pakistan, encompassing a multitude of sectors, including textile, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and food, IT, construction materials, and more.

The primary objective of this visit is to foster trade relations between ASEAN member states and Pakistan. The delegates will attend “ASEAN-Pakistan Business Opportunities Conference 2023” in Lahore on 7th August.

During the conference, the delegates will be apprised of trade and investment potential in Pakistan. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet and network with relevant business professionals, government officials, representatives from investment and trade institutions, and other key stakeholders from Pakistan.

The conference will be followed by a B2B session, where they will interact with Pakistani business community belonging to various sectors including textiles, agriculture, pharmaceuticals etc.

The delegates’ itinerary further includes field visits to industrial units in Punjab. On 9th August, the delegation will travel to Karachi to attend the upcoming exhibition “FoodAg”, showcasing Pakistan’s potential in food industry. This visit aims to inspire collaboration and create a lasting impact on trade dynamics between ASEAN and Pakistan.

