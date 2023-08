HYDERABAD: The government of Sindh has donated 10 state-of-the-art Rescue 1122 ambulances to the people of Shaheed Benazirabad.

This gift of 10 Rescue 1122 ambulances through the Department of Health has made the district 27th out of 30 districts to be covered by Sindh Integrated Emergency & Health Services.

Sindh’s Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho was the chief guest at the ceremony held at HM Khoja Auditorium, on Sakrand Road.

