COAS meets Iranian FM

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and exchanged views on the latest developments and bilateral cooperation.

According to the Iranian state-run news agency, the meeting took place at the Pakistani Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi on the second day of Amirabdollahian’s official visit to Pakistan.

In the meeting, some senior officials of the Pakistan Army, as well as Reza Amiri Moghadam, the ambassador and Colonel Mostafa Ghanbarpour, the defense attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran, were present.

Amirabdollahian and General Munir discussed the latest developments related to Iran-Pakistan bilateral relations, especially the defense-military cooperation and security in the common borders.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian arrived in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on Wednesday night, for a three-day official visit.

On Thursday, he met with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to explore new avenues for strengthening political, economic, and defense relations between Tehran and Islamabad.

Amirabdollahian also in his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conferred on expanding economic and commercial ties and stressed the need for strengthening border ties between the two neighbouring countries.

Amirabdollahian was scheduled to leave Islamabad for Karachi on Friday to meet with local officials and businesses, as well as Iranians residing there, and also to participate in Friday prayers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023