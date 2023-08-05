BAFL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
BIPL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.45%)
BOP 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.86%)
DFML 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
DGKC 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.32%)
FABL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.88%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.2%)
FFL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
HBL 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.46%)
HUBC 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.79%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.76%)
OGDC 107.88 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (3.33%)
PAEL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
PIOC 94.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
PPL 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
PRL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (5.18%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.05%)
SSGC 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TPLP 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TRG 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,943 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,839 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,586 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 17,370 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COAS meets Iranian FM

Recorder Report Published 05 Aug, 2023 06:00am

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian met with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and exchanged views on the latest developments and bilateral cooperation.

According to the Iranian state-run news agency, the meeting took place at the Pakistani Army Headquarters in Rawalpindi on the second day of Amirabdollahian’s official visit to Pakistan.

In the meeting, some senior officials of the Pakistan Army, as well as Reza Amiri Moghadam, the ambassador and Colonel Mostafa Ghanbarpour, the defense attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran, were present.

Amirabdollahian and General Munir discussed the latest developments related to Iran-Pakistan bilateral relations, especially the defense-military cooperation and security in the common borders.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian arrived in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on Wednesday night, for a three-day official visit.

On Thursday, he met with his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari to explore new avenues for strengthening political, economic, and defense relations between Tehran and Islamabad.

Amirabdollahian also in his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conferred on expanding economic and commercial ties and stressed the need for strengthening border ties between the two neighbouring countries.

Amirabdollahian was scheduled to leave Islamabad for Karachi on Friday to meet with local officials and businesses, as well as Iranians residing there, and also to participate in Friday prayers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

COAS Bilawal Bhutto bilateral cooperation Hossein Amirabdollahian Asim Munir Iranian FM

Comments

1000 characters

COAS meets Iranian FM

Democracy meaningless without elections: SC

Money laundering, terror financing challenges: Senate passes law to establish authority

Senate passes National Logistics Corporation Bill, 2023

Working out new rates of immovable properties: On Dar’s directive, FBR to hold talks with realtors today

PM reaffirms commitment to Kashmir cause

World rice price index jumps to near 12-year high in July: FAO

Energy sector reforms: Modalities, framework finalised

MPs strongly condemn terrorist attack in Bajaur

Pakistan’s scenic beauty can be turned into a great opportunity: PM

Autonomous/semi-autonomous bodies: MoF seeks list from ministries, divisions for ad hoc relief

Read more stories