CM reviews work on Ring Road Southern Loop-3 project

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Friday visited the Ring Road Southern Loop-3 project near Multan Road Maraka, to inspect the ongoing work.

During his visit, CM issued instructions to the concerned authorities, emphasizing the importance of completing the project promptly. He said that the Ring Road Southern Loop 3 project, which began after a hiatus of 12 years, aims to provide the people with improved transportation facilities. He expressed confidence that the project would be completed by December 31.

Later, the CM told media that the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop 3 project is expected to be finished in just 5 months. Previously, there were court cases surrounding the project, but they have now been resolved, clearing the way for its progress.

The project’s path through Bahria Town received tremendous support from the housing society. He assured that all obstacles have been removed, and the entire area for the project is now clear. He emphasized that the project would be executed with the highest quality standards.

The completion of the Ring Road Southern Loop 3 will significantly ease traffic congestion for those travelling from South Punjab to Lahore, relieving pressure on Thokar and Canal Road. The residents of all Housing Schemes around Multan Road will also benefit from the project.

Responding to queries about the Islamia University Bahawalpur incident, he said that a judicial commission will be formed and the Punjab government will submit a detailed report to the commission, and he assured that those involved in the incident will face appropriate punishment. He also reassured the public, especially mothers and sisters, that their safety is a top priority.

Regarding the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC), Chief Minister Naqvi explained that the operation theaters were closed due to an infection rate exceeding 80 percent. The government is conducting third-party verification to ensure that the theaters are completely infection-free before reopening, as the well-being of patients is of utmost importance.

To another query, he stressed the need for police stations to be public-friendly, and he expressed confidence in the promised reforms by the IG and CCPO to improve the environment in police stations.

Finally, he mentioned the government’s active efforts to combat inflation and take action against those responsible for raising prices.

He also addressed the inquiry related to snooker champ Ahsan Ramzan, stating that appropriate action will be taken against the guilty parties.

Moreover, the CM attended the Police Martyrs Memorial at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh to mark the occasion of Police Martyrs Day. He solemnly laid flowers on the memorial and offered prayers for the brave police martyrs.

During the event, Mohsin Naqvi also paid his respects at the Police Ghazi Memorial and left his comments in the guest book. He expressed deep admiration for the courage displayed by the police officers and young individuals who fearlessly gave their lives to protect the lives and property of the people. He emphasized that the martyrs of the police hold a special place in our hearts.

Furthermore, the CM inspected the teaching hospital, flyover project and police station in Shahdara to take stock of the things.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir accompanied him. During the visit, CM inquired about the cases of incarcerated individuals at the police station and inspected the front desk.

