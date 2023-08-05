KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (August 04, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
392,116,855 203,238,064 14,477,529,611 6,744,285,048
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,259,604,002 (819,330,741) 440,273,262
Local Individuals 12,210,765,326 (12,431,933,676) (221,168,351)
Local Corporates 4,599,356,317 (4,818,461,228) (219,104,911)
