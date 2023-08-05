BAFL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
BIPL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.45%)
BOP 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.86%)
DFML 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
DGKC 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.32%)
FABL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.88%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.2%)
FFL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
HBL 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.46%)
HUBC 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.79%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.76%)
OGDC 107.88 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (3.33%)
PAEL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
PIOC 94.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
PPL 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
PRL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (5.18%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.05%)
SSGC 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TPLP 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TRG 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,943 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,839 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,586 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 17,370 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 05, 2023
Markets

NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)

Published 05 Aug, 2023 06:00am

KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (August 04, 2023).

===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume          Settlement            Traded                  Settlement
                         Volume               Value                       Value
===============================================================================
392,116,855           203,238,064        14,477,529,611           6,744,285,048
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars                     Gross              Gross                Net Buy
                                 Buy               (Sell)               /(Sell)
                                  Rs                 Rs                      Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor 
(Individual & Corporate)     1,259,604,002       (819,330,741)      440,273,262
Local Individuals           12,210,765,326    (12,431,933,676)    (221,168,351)
Local Corporates             4,599,356,317     (4,818,461,228)    (219,104,911)
===============================================================================

foreign investors NCCPL NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED

