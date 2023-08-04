BAFL 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
BIPL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.45%)
BOP 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
CNERGY 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (7.86%)
DFML 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
DGKC 56.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.32%)
FABL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.88%)
FCCL 12.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.2%)
FFL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.87%)
GGL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.52%)
HBL 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.46%)
HUBC 84.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.79%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
KEL 2.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 32.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.76%)
OGDC 107.88 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (3.33%)
PAEL 11.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 4.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.37%)
PIOC 94.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.66%)
PPL 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
PRL 18.67 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (5.18%)
SILK 1.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.85 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.05%)
SSGC 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
TPLP 13.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.11%)
TRG 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.47%)
UNITY 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,943 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,839 Decreased By -14.1 (-0.08%)
KSE100 48,586 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.05%)
KSE30 17,370 Decreased By -11.1 (-0.06%)
European stocks end higher but mark first weekly loss in four

Reuters Published August 4, 2023

European stocks steadied on Friday, after a three-day selloff, as some upbeat earnings as well as U.S. jobs data highlighting resilience in the world’s largest economy outweighed jitters around slowing euro zone growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended up 0.3% after shedding around 3% in the past three sessions.

Data from the United States showed the economy added fewer jobs than expected in July, but solid wage gains and a decline in the unemployment rate pointed to continued tightness in labour market conditions.

Analysts said the data added to hopes that the Federal Reserve could end its monetary tightening soon with a “soft landing” for the U.S. economy.

Wall Street indexes also rose after the payrolls data and as a strong forecast from Amazon.com Inc outweighed a downbeat sales outlook from iPhone maker Apple.

Stock markets on both sides of the Atlantic have rallied in recent weeks, driven by signs of resilience in the U.S. economy and hopes that major central banks are near the end of their monetary tightening cycle.

But weak economic data out of Europe and Asia and the surprise downgrade on the U.S. credit rating led the STOXX 600 to shed 2.4% for the week, snapping three straight weeks of gains.

“(Sentiment for Europe) is looking a bit less rosy than just a week or so ago,” said Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital.

“The fears of an economic hard landing have very much shifted away from the US and are now centred on the EU (and the UK).”

Earnings were a mixed bag in Europe. French bank Credit Agricole climbed 6.1% as strong insurance and consumer finance results helped it report upbeat quarterly earnings.

Italy’s state-owned bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena jumped 2.8% as it posted above-forecast earnings for the second quarter.

WPP, the world’s biggest advertising group, slid 3.4% after it downgraded its full-year like-for-like growth forecast.

Vonovia slipped 1.3% as Germany’s largest real estate group reported a 2 billion euro ($2.19 billion) second-quarter loss and wrote down the value of its properties by 3 billion euros.

Commerzbank lost 2.6% after the German lender raised its cost outlook and cut its commission income forecast.

Among the STOXX 600 companies that have reported so far, more than half have beaten analysts’ profit estimates, as per Refinitiv IBES data.

