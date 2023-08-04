Asian Hockey Champions Trophy: Pakistan-Korea match ends in draw

Pakistan remained winless in the ongoing Asian Hockey Champions Trophy in Chennai, India, after playing out a 1-1 draw against defending champions Korea on Friday, Radio Pakistan reported.

Pakistan lost their opening game 3-1 against Malaysia on Thursday.

For Pakistan, Abdul Hanan Shahid scored a solitary field goal in the 18th minute.

Korea’s Jeon Young scored a penalty stroke in the 53rd minute to level the match at 1-1.

Both teams tried hard but failed to score another goal. The match ended with a draw with 1-1 goal.

Pakistan will play their third match on Sunday against Japan, the fourth match against China on Monday, and the fifth match against traditional rival India on the 9th of this month.

Pakistan and India have won the Asian Champions Trophy thrice each, which makes them the most successful teams in the event.

Korea won the title in 2021 after beating Japan on penalties in the final in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The 2023 edition of the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy started on August 3, while the final of the event will be played on August 12.