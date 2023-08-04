BAFL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
BIPL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
BOP 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.41%)
CNERGY 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.71%)
DFML 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
DGKC 56.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.77%)
FABL 24.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.43%)
FCCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
FFL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.83%)
HBL 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.32%)
HUBC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
MLCF 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.08%)
OGDC 106.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.63%)
PAEL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
PIBTL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
PIOC 95.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
PPL 75.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.41%)
PRL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
SNGP 46.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
SSGC 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
TRG 103.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.57%)
UNITY 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,926 Decreased By -28.4 (-0.57%)
BR30 17,748 Decreased By -105 (-0.59%)
KSE100 48,474 Decreased By -137.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 17,314 Decreased By -67.3 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Pegula advances but rain puts Fritz-Murray on hold in Washington

AFP Published 04 Aug, 2023 10:59am
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

WASHINGTON: Top-seeded Jessica Pegula reached her eighth WTA quarter-final of the year on Thursday, but the anticipated men’s clash between Taylor Fritz and Andy Murray was postponed as rain washed out the night session of the hardcourt tennis tournament in Washington.

Pegula, ranked fourth in the world and the 2019 champion in Washington, defeated lucky loser Peyton Stearns 6-3, 6-4 to set up a mouthwatering quarter-final meeting with Ukrainian Elina Svitolina on what promises to be a busy Friday.

Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk also advanced, toppling women’s second seed Carolina Garcia of France 6-2, 6-3.

Men’s top seed Fritz and three-time Grand Slam champion Murray were originally scheduled to cap Thursday’s action in a fight for an ATP quarter-final berth.

But their match was pushed back a day, as was that between local favorite Frances Tiafoe and Chinese teenager Shang Juncheng.

After several hours of rain, Tiafoe and Shang took the court for what had been scheduled as the opening match of the night session.

They had made the coin toss but were soon ushered off as the rain returned.

Before the showers hit, fifth seed Grigor Dimitrov, France’s Ugo Humbert and American J.J. Wolf booked quarter-final berths.

Bulgaria’s Dimitrov defeated Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 6-3, Humbert raced past Japan’s Yosuke Watanuki 6-0, 6-2 and Wolf beat fellow American Michael Mmoh 6-4, 7-6 (7/5).

Dimitrov will face Humbert for a semi-final berth while Wolf awaits either Tallon Griekspoor or Gael Monfils, who had split the first two sets and played one game of the third when rain stopped play.

Jordan Thompson and Christopher Eubanks will also return to finish their interrupted round of 16 match, the winner taking on either Fritz or Murray.

On the women’s side, Greece’s Maria Sakkari and Canadian Leylah Fernandez had their match postponed until Friday, with the winner earning a quarter-final meeting later in the day with Madison Keys.

Jessica Pegula Fritz Murray

Comments

1000 characters

Pegula advances but rain puts Fritz-Murray on hold in Washington

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal loss against US dollar

All-time high rice exports likely

PM says areas prioritised for investment under SIFC

Oil prices set for sixth weekly gain on pledged output cuts

Pakistan, Iran chalk out $5bn trade plan

Rs976bn set aside for power sector, PD official tells NA panel

Exporters trapped in GST refunds: TMA urges govt to restore SRO 1125(I)/2011 in true letter and spirit

‘Issues of concern’: US backs direct Pakistan-India dialogue

Major reshuffle in FBR

Valuation, assessment: FTO directs DGCV to accurately classify imported cellphones

Read more stories