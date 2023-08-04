BAFL 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
BIPL 16.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.91%)
BOP 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.41%)
CNERGY 3.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.71%)
DFML 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
DGKC 56.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.77%)
FABL 24.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.43%)
FCCL 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
FFL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
GGL 11.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.83%)
HBL 104.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.32%)
HUBC 84.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.3%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.7%)
MLCF 33.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.08%)
OGDC 106.10 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.63%)
PAEL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
PIBTL 4.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.83%)
PIOC 95.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.68%)
PPL 75.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.41%)
PRL 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.69%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
SNGP 46.97 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.17%)
SSGC 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
TRG 103.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.57%)
UNITY 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.4%)
WTL 1.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,926 Decreased By -28.4 (-0.57%)
BR30 17,748 Decreased By -105 (-0.59%)
KSE100 48,474 Decreased By -137.6 (-0.28%)
KSE30 17,314 Decreased By -67.3 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Injured Tamim steps down as Bangladesh ODI captain, to miss Asia Cup

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2023 10:13am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

DHAKA: Tamim Iqbal has stepped down as Bangladesh one day international (ODI) captain and will miss the Asia Cup as he continues to recover from a back injury, the opener has said.

Tamim announced his shock retirement last month before reversing the decision within 24 hours following his meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, the 34-year-old said he discussed his injury issue with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) President Nazmul Hassan before relinquishing captaincy.

“I have always helped the team over everything else. Keeping that in mind, stepping down is the best possible decision,” Tamim said.

“I want to give my best as a player whenever the opportunity comes.

I have spoken to the prime minister, and she understood.“ Tamim will miss the Asia Cup, to be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from Aug. 30, but is hoping to return to action in the home ODI series against New Zealand in September.

“I want to play the New Zealand series in the best possible shape,” said Tamim, who is also keen to do well in the subsequent 50-overs World Cup in India.

“We could have rushed it for the Asia Cup but we are opting against it. I am very hopeful that I will be available for the World Cup.”

Bangladesh Tamim Iqbal Asia Cup Bangladesh Cricket Board

Comments

1000 characters

Injured Tamim steps down as Bangladesh ODI captain, to miss Asia Cup

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal loss against US dollar

All-time high rice exports likely

PM says areas prioritised for investment under SIFC

Oil prices set for sixth weekly gain on pledged output cuts

Pakistan, Iran chalk out $5bn trade plan

Rs976bn set aside for power sector, PD official tells NA panel

Exporters trapped in GST refunds: TMA urges govt to restore SRO 1125(I)/2011 in true letter and spirit

‘Issues of concern’: US backs direct Pakistan-India dialogue

Major reshuffle in FBR

Valuation, assessment: FTO directs DGCV to accurately classify imported cellphones

Read more stories