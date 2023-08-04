BAFL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.14%)
PM says areas prioritised for investment under SIFC

NNI Published 04 Aug, 2023 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: A group of prominent Pakistani-American businessmen and entrepreneurs, who are currently visiting Pakistan, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, at the PM House on Thursday.

The Prime Minister lauded the contributions being made by the successful and vibrant Pakistani-American community. He said they were contributing to the socio-economic development of their motherland as well as their adopted country but also serving as a bridge of friendship between Pakistan and the United States.

Highlighting Pakistan’s geo-economic potential, its strategic location, vast mineral wealth, and population dividend, the Prime Minister encouraged the visiting delegation to benefit from the numerous investment opportunities available in Pakistan.

Economic stabilisation: PM praises role of business community

The Prime Minister briefed the delegation about Pakistan’s economic recovery plan under the newly constituted Special Investment Facilitation Council through a whole-of-the-government approach. He said under the SIFC framework, the government was working on a comprehensive plan to attract investment in the five select fields of agriculture, information technology, mine and minerals, energy and defence production.

He said that the purpose of establishing SIFC was to provide one-window facility to the potential investors.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need for exploring new avenues for enhancing economic and commercial ties between Pakistan and the United States to further diversify and broaden the bilateral relationship. He underscored the need for enhancing people-to people ties between the two countries.

The Prime Minister underlined that overseas Pakistanis are great ambassadors of Pakistan and directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan’s missions abroad to expand engagement with Pakistani diaspora.

The members of the visiting group thanked the Prime Minister for the warm welcome. They briefed the Prime Minister on the various projects and initiatives being undertaken by them for strengthening trade and cultural ties between Pakistan and the United States.

“Love for Pakistan unites us all”, said the members of the delegation and expressed their keen desire to further promote and enhance their investment portfolio in Pakistan.

