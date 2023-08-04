Bhara Kahu bypass project: PM praises role of army chief

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has inaugurated Bhara Kahu Bypass project and completion of the project would not have been possible without the support of the chief of army staff.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony here on Thursday, the premier stated that it did not make any difference to him over being taunted of being a “man of the establishment”. “Those who taunt me that I am establishment’s man, it does not make any difference to me because I want to do something for the betterment of the country.”

He said he was in politics for the last 38 years and held meetings with various chiefs of army staff with only one purpose that politicians and institutions should work together to make this country a great one. “We have decided to take Pakistan forward,” he said.

Bhara Kahu bypass project: IHC turns down petitions of QAU faculty members, others

About the project, the PM stated that in a short period of nine months, the work on that project had been completed. The premier stated that he had given a target of three months and that target would have been completed within the given time of three months if those challenges had not created hurdles.

“This project has been completed today to address the problem of traffic at Bhara Kahu,” he added. The problem of traffic jams here had become a problem for the people of not only this area but for entire Pakistan because this point was on the main route for the tourist, etc.

This project, he said was conceived 10-12 months ago. The Development Authority (CDA) was tasked with this work and subsequently, it was handed over to the NLC and the project has now been completed.

He said the first problem that came in the way of the project was land acquisition and 101 acres land of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) was required after getting a decision from the court work was started.

This bypass would save time and fuel of the tourists and transporters as well as the people of the area, adding that this project is also the vision of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and would have been completed if his government was move not removed “through a conspiracy”.

