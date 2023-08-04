Major reshuffle in FBR

ISLAMABAD: After assuming charge of the new Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Malik Amjad Zubair Tiwana has started a major reshuffle of top FBR positions and appointed Mir Badshah Khan Wazir (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) as the new Member (Inland Revenue-Operations).

Sources said that the reshuffling of some other senior FBR officials is also expected in due course of time.

Appointment of new FBR chief Tiwana notified

According to a notification issued here on Thursday, the FBR has also assigned Mir Badshah Khan Wazir the additional charge of the post of Member (IR-Policy), FBR (Hq), Islamabad during the leave period of Afaque Ahmed Qureshi (IRS/BS-21).

Earlier, Wazir was working as Chief Commissioner, Large Taxpayers Office, Lahore. Meanwhile, Mehmood Hussain Jafari (Inland Revenue Service/BS-21) has been assigned the job of chief commissioner, Regional Tax Office, Lahore. The officer is assigned the additional charge of the post of Chief Commissioner-IR, Large Taxpayers Office, Lahore, as per Rules.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023