Wahab to urge CM to release funds: Payment of arrears to retired KMC employees soars to Rs10.5bn

KARACHI: The arrears of the retired officers and employees of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) have ballooned to Rs 10.5 billion approx and the resource-starved civic body is left with no choice but to approach the Sindh government for release of funds, according to KMC.

The Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who is also spokesperson to the Pakistan Peoples’ Party-led (PPP) Sindh government, is going to request the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for the release of funds so that the outstanding amount can be disbursed among the retired KMC officials.

KMC officials said Mayor Karachi presided over a meeting with the officers of the Finance Department in his office. KMC is paying Rs 470 million pension to more than 23,000 retired employees of KMC and DMCs.

Rupees 281 million are being received from the government of Sindh under the head of pension and provident fund. The arrears of the retired officers and employees of KMC and DMCs are more than Rs 10.5 billion. The Mayor said he will request the CM in this regard.

On this occasion, Finance Advisor Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto, Senior Director Finance Riaz Khatri and other officers were also present. Revenue, salaries, pension, development and non-development expenditure were reviewed in detail during the meeting.

Wahab said that the officers should make it a target to stand KMC financially on its feet , during the next three years, thousands of employees of KMC and District Municipal Corporations will retire after completing their tenure, he said.

In my four-year tenure as Mayor, I will continue to set the direction and improve the conditions for KMC.

He said that in order to carry out better financial discipline and administrative affairs, we have to take bold decisions instead of traditional methods and keep the larger interest of the city in mind.

He said the finance sector is very important in any organization, especially in the organizations responsible for the provision of urban services. The provision of municipal services is directly related to financial resources and their better utilization.

