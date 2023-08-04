BAFL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.14%)
BIPL 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
DFML 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.14%)
DGKC 57.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.44%)
FABL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
FFL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
GGL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
HBL 105.24 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.93%)
HUBC 85.24 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.5%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.01%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
MLCF 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
OGDC 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.7%)
PAEL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.5%)
PIOC 96.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.7%)
PPL 76.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.21%)
PRL 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
SNGP 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
SSGC 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.09%)
TELE 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.59%)
TPLP 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 103.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.23 (-3.91%)
UNITY 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.86%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,955 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.76%)
BR30 17,853 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.25%)
KSE100 48,611 Decreased By -153.4 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,381 Decreased By -98.4 (-0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Wahab to urge CM to release funds: Payment of arrears to retired KMC employees soars to Rs10.5bn

Recorder Report Published 04 Aug, 2023 06:20am

KARACHI: The arrears of the retired officers and employees of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) have ballooned to Rs 10.5 billion approx and the resource-starved civic body is left with no choice but to approach the Sindh government for release of funds, according to KMC.

The Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab, who is also spokesperson to the Pakistan Peoples’ Party-led (PPP) Sindh government, is going to request the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for the release of funds so that the outstanding amount can be disbursed among the retired KMC officials.

KMC officials said Mayor Karachi presided over a meeting with the officers of the Finance Department in his office. KMC is paying Rs 470 million pension to more than 23,000 retired employees of KMC and DMCs.

Rupees 281 million are being received from the government of Sindh under the head of pension and provident fund. The arrears of the retired officers and employees of KMC and DMCs are more than Rs 10.5 billion. The Mayor said he will request the CM in this regard.

On this occasion, Finance Advisor Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto, Senior Director Finance Riaz Khatri and other officers were also present. Revenue, salaries, pension, development and non-development expenditure were reviewed in detail during the meeting.

Wahab said that the officers should make it a target to stand KMC financially on its feet , during the next three years, thousands of employees of KMC and District Municipal Corporations will retire after completing their tenure, he said.

In my four-year tenure as Mayor, I will continue to set the direction and improve the conditions for KMC.

He said that in order to carry out better financial discipline and administrative affairs, we have to take bold decisions instead of traditional methods and keep the larger interest of the city in mind.

He said the finance sector is very important in any organization, especially in the organizations responsible for the provision of urban services. The provision of municipal services is directly related to financial resources and their better utilization.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Syed Murad Ali Shah Murtaza Wahab kmc

Comments

1000 characters

Wahab to urge CM to release funds: Payment of arrears to retired KMC employees soars to Rs10.5bn

All-time high rice exports likely

PM says areas prioritised for investment under SIFC

Pakistan, Iran chalk out $5bn trade plan

Rs976bn set aside for power sector, PD official tells NA panel

BoE hikes rate 14th time in row

Bhara Kahu bypass project: PM praises role of army chief

Exporters trapped in GST refunds: TMA urges govt to restore SRO 1125(I)/2011 in true letter and spirit

‘Issues of concern’: US backs direct Pakistan-India dialogue

Valuation, assessment: FTO directs DGCV to accurately classify imported cellphones

Major reshuffle in FBR

Read more stories