BAFL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.14%)
BIPL 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
DFML 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.14%)
DGKC 57.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.44%)
FABL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
FFL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
GGL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
HBL 105.24 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.93%)
HUBC 85.24 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.5%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.01%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
MLCF 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
OGDC 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.7%)
PAEL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.5%)
PIOC 96.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.7%)
PPL 76.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.21%)
PRL 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
SNGP 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
SSGC 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.09%)
TELE 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.59%)
TPLP 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 103.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.23 (-3.91%)
UNITY 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.86%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,955 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.76%)
BR30 17,853 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.25%)
KSE100 48,611 Decreased By -153.4 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,381 Decreased By -98.4 (-0.56%)
Japan’s service activity growth softens

Reuters Published 04 Aug, 2023 06:20am

TOKYO: Japan’s service sector activity expanded at a slightly slower pace in July as new business growth eased and cost pressures remained high, but the overall performance of the sector stayed solid amid the fading impact of COVID-19, a private-sector survey showed on Thursday.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan Services purchasing managers’ index (PMI) slipped to a seasonally adjusted 53.8 last month from 54.0 in June. The pace of growth in July eased to the slowest since January. That compared with the flash reading of 53.9 and remained well above the 50-threshold separating expansion from contraction for the 11th straight month. The index hit a record high in May.

“Growth in business activity continued to soften from the record highs seen earlier in the year, but remained solid overall,” said Usamah Bhatti, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence. Respondents of the survey cited some concern as new business growth slowed and outstanding business fell. “Inflationary pressures, which are also impacted by the weak yen, remain a key downside risk to private sector activity and the Japanese economy as a whole,” he said.

S&P COVID19 PMI Japan’s services activity

