PTI leader Dr Iftikhar Durrani arested

ISLAMABAD: Police arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Iftikhar Durrani from his residence on Wednesday, sources and PTI leaders said.

They said that the police raided the house of Durrani, who had served as special assistant to the prime minister during the PTI government, and taken him into custody. After being arrested, police shifted him to an undisclosed location.

In different tweets, the PTI leaders claimed that Durrani was abducted from his house in the dead of night without any arrest or search warrant.

