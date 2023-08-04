BAFL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.14%)
Minister urges lawyers to play due role in upholding law, Constitution

Recorder Report Published 04 Aug, 2023 06:20am

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar has urged the lawyers to play their due role in upholding the law and the Constitution.

“The Lawyers Welfare and Protection Act, 2023” was passed with the efforts of all bar councils of the country,” said the minister, while addressing a ceremony of inauguration of the extended blocks of Islamabad Bar Council (IBC) complex in Islamabad on Thursday.

Tarar said the law should not be regulated by one person. He said that the Constitution was superior to everybody and judges were more bound to follow it.

The minister said that a good system should be developed for the next generations. He said that the lawyers are the main component for the development of the country, adding that if they fight for the rights of others then their rights should also be heard.

Law Minister Tarar said that Rs 600 million have been allocated for bar councils, adding that it was necessary to overcome weaknesses in the system and professionalism was also a need of time.

He said that the legislation has been introduced to conclude the cases on merit, adding that lawyers are an integral part of the law and justice system. He said that provincial governments along with the federal government should also work for the welfare of lawyers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

