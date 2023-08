LAHORE: Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday extended the judicial remand of the former Governor Punjab Umar Sarfraz Cheema, former provincial minister Abdul Rashid and senator Ijaz Chaudhry till August 17.

The city police had registered different cases against the PTI leaders on May 09 riots. The PTI leaders have been facing the charges of attack on Corps Commander House, Askari Tower and setting the police vehicles on fire.

