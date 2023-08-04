KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (August 03, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
JS Global Cap. Adamjee Ins. 2,350,000 28.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,350,000 28.00
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Attock Petroleum 100 329.00
SAZ Capital 1,000 314.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,100 315.36
Backers & Partners Attock Refinery 10,000 256.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 256.50
Topline Securities B.O.Punjab 1,500,000 4.56
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 4.56
Chase Securities Bank Al-Falah 6,000 40.46
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 40.46
Msmaniar Financials Citi Pharma Ltd 50,000 25.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 25.50
Topline Securities Engro Polymer 1,100,000 44.95
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,100,000 44.95
Brains Securities Ghani Glo Hol 25,000 11.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 11.50
Fortune Sec. Habib Bank 56,000 105.00
Arif Habib Ltd. 25,000 98.72
JS Global Cap. 1,000 107.50
JS Global Cap. 7,000 108.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 89,000 103.50
Fortune Sec. Lalpir Power 700,000 22.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 700,000 22.00
MRA Securities Maple Leaf 5,000 33.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 33.50
JS Global Cap. National BankXD 300,000 24.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 24.00
Fortune Sec. Netsol Tech. 50,000 92.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 92.50
Fortune Sec. Octopus Digital 150,000 45.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 45.00
Fortune Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 130,000 103.75
Friendly Securities 25,000 100.97
Friendly Securities 25,000 100.98
MRA Securities 10,294 105.00
Ktrade Securities 100 104.40
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 190,394 103.09
Fortune Sec. Pak Elektron 700 11.93
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 700 11.93
Fortune Sec. Pak Petroleum 75,000 75.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 75.50
MRA Securities Pak Refinery 3,622 17.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,622 17.90
Sherman Sec. Pak Stock Exchange 1,200,000 10.21
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,200,000 10.21
Topline Securities Pak Tobacco 3,975,555 540.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,975,555 540.00
Topline Securities TRG Pak Ltd 141,000 106.89
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 141,000 106.89
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 11,922,371
===========================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments