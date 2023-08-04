BAFL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.14%)
Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 04 Aug, 2023 06:20am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (August 03, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
JS Global Cap.               Adamjee Ins.                           2,350,000         28.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               2,350,000         28.00
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.           Attock Petroleum                             100        329.00
SAZ Capital                                                             1,000        314.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,100        315.36
Backers & Partners           Attock Refinery                           10,000        256.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  10,000        256.50
Topline Securities           B.O.Punjab                             1,500,000          4.56
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,500,000          4.56
Chase Securities             Bank Al-Falah                              6,000         40.46
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   6,000         40.46
Msmaniar Financials          Citi Pharma Ltd                           50,000         25.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  50,000         25.50
Topline Securities           Engro Polymer                          1,100,000         44.95
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,100,000         44.95
Brains Securities            Ghani Glo Hol                             25,000         11.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  25,000         11.50
Fortune Sec.                 Habib Bank                                56,000        105.00
Arif Habib Ltd.                                                        25,000         98.72
JS Global Cap.                                                          1,000        107.50
JS Global Cap.                                                          7,000        108.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  89,000        103.50
Fortune Sec.                 Lalpir Power                             700,000         22.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 700,000         22.00
MRA Securities               Maple Leaf                                 5,000         33.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   5,000         33.50
JS Global Cap.               National BankXD                          300,000         24.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 300,000         24.00
Fortune Sec.                 Netsol Tech.                              50,000         92.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  50,000         92.50
Fortune Sec.                 Octopus Digital                          150,000         45.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 150,000         45.00
Fortune Sec.                 Oil & Gas Dev.                           130,000        103.75
Friendly Securities                                                    25,000        100.97
Friendly Securities                                                    25,000        100.98
MRA Securities                                                         10,294        105.00
Ktrade Securities                                                         100        104.40
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 190,394        103.09
Fortune Sec.                 Pak Elektron                                 700         11.93
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     700         11.93
Fortune Sec.                 Pak Petroleum                             75,000         75.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  75,000         75.50
MRA Securities               Pak Refinery                               3,622         17.90
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   3,622         17.90
Sherman Sec.                 Pak Stock Exchange                     1,200,000         10.21
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               1,200,000         10.21
Topline Securities           Pak Tobacco                            3,975,555        540.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate               3,975,555        540.00
Topline Securities           TRG Pak Ltd                              141,000        106.89
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 141,000        106.89
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        11,922,371
===========================================================================================

