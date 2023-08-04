KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (August 03, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== JS Global Cap. Adamjee Ins. 2,350,000 28.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,350,000 28.00 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. Attock Petroleum 100 329.00 SAZ Capital 1,000 314.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,100 315.36 Backers & Partners Attock Refinery 10,000 256.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000 256.50 Topline Securities B.O.Punjab 1,500,000 4.56 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 4.56 Chase Securities Bank Al-Falah 6,000 40.46 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 6,000 40.46 Msmaniar Financials Citi Pharma Ltd 50,000 25.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 25.50 Topline Securities Engro Polymer 1,100,000 44.95 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,100,000 44.95 Brains Securities Ghani Glo Hol 25,000 11.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 25,000 11.50 Fortune Sec. Habib Bank 56,000 105.00 Arif Habib Ltd. 25,000 98.72 JS Global Cap. 1,000 107.50 JS Global Cap. 7,000 108.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 89,000 103.50 Fortune Sec. Lalpir Power 700,000 22.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 700,000 22.00 MRA Securities Maple Leaf 5,000 33.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 33.50 JS Global Cap. National BankXD 300,000 24.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 300,000 24.00 Fortune Sec. Netsol Tech. 50,000 92.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 92.50 Fortune Sec. Octopus Digital 150,000 45.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 150,000 45.00 Fortune Sec. Oil & Gas Dev. 130,000 103.75 Friendly Securities 25,000 100.97 Friendly Securities 25,000 100.98 MRA Securities 10,294 105.00 Ktrade Securities 100 104.40 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 190,394 103.09 Fortune Sec. Pak Elektron 700 11.93 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 700 11.93 Fortune Sec. Pak Petroleum 75,000 75.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 75,000 75.50 MRA Securities Pak Refinery 3,622 17.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,622 17.90 Sherman Sec. Pak Stock Exchange 1,200,000 10.21 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,200,000 10.21 Topline Securities Pak Tobacco 3,975,555 540.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 3,975,555 540.00 Topline Securities TRG Pak Ltd 141,000 106.89 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 141,000 106.89 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 11,922,371 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023