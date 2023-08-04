WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== August 3, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 2-Aug-23 1-Aug-23 31-Jul-23 28-Jul-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.103961 0.104173 0.104184 0.103963 Euro 0.82033 0.818836 0.820813 0.819776 Japanese yen 0.005216 0.005229 0.005284 0.00534 U.K. pound 0.954525 0.955396 0.958013 0.956964 U.S. dollar 0.746773 0.746432 0.744637 0.744574 Algerian dinar 0.005506 0.005501 0.005496 Australian dollar 0.491451 0.498094 0.497566 0.496556 Botswana pula 0.056083 0.056729 0.057039 0.056737 Brazilian real 0.155329 0.156334 0.157067 0.157592 Brunei dollar 0.558711 0.560595 0.559121 0.559031 Canadian dollar 0.56001 0.561607 0.565104 0.562707 Chilean peso 0.000886 0.000888 0.000899 0.000901 Czech koruna 0.034242 0.034163 0.034323 0.034131 Danish krone 0.110085 0.109884 0.110134 0.109998 Indian rupee 0.009048 0.009054 0.009053 Israeli New Shekel 0.204371 0.204334 0.201635 0.200532 Korean won 0.000583 0.000586 0.000582 0.000585 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43169 2.43137 2.42711 Malaysian ringgit 0.164506 0.165286 0.163999 0.163776 Mauritian rupee 0.016427 0.016314 0.016172 0.016197 Mexican peso 0.043878 0.04429 0.044508 0.044613 New Zealand dollar 0.457884 0.462825 0.459515 0.459588 Norwegian krone 0.073496 0.073039 0.073415 0.073404 Omani rial 1.94219 1.94131 1.93664 Peruvian sol 0.205969 0.206729 Philippine peso 0.013639 0.013613 0.013577 0.013654 Polish zloty 0.184402 0.185394 0.186183 0.184405 Qatari riyal 0.205157 0.205064 0.204571 Russian ruble 0.008044 0.008133 0.00813 0.008184 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199139 0.199049 0.19857 Singapore dollar 0.558711 0.560595 0.559121 0.559031 South African rand 0.040635 0.041285 0.042042 0.041668 Swedish krona 0.070335 0.070594 0.070766 0.070418 Swiss franc 0.850829 0.856101 0.856374 Thai baht 0.021741 0.021736 Trinidadian dollar 0.110902 0.110639 0.11018 U.A.E. dirham 0.203342 0.203249 0.20276 Uruguayan peso 0.019724 0.019907 0.019895 0.019769 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

