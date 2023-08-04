WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
August 3, 2023
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 2-Aug-23 1-Aug-23 31-Jul-23 28-Jul-23
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.103961 0.104173 0.104184 0.103963
Euro 0.82033 0.818836 0.820813 0.819776
Japanese yen 0.005216 0.005229 0.005284 0.00534
U.K. pound 0.954525 0.955396 0.958013 0.956964
U.S. dollar 0.746773 0.746432 0.744637 0.744574
Algerian dinar 0.005506 0.005501 0.005496
Australian dollar 0.491451 0.498094 0.497566 0.496556
Botswana pula 0.056083 0.056729 0.057039 0.056737
Brazilian real 0.155329 0.156334 0.157067 0.157592
Brunei dollar 0.558711 0.560595 0.559121 0.559031
Canadian dollar 0.56001 0.561607 0.565104 0.562707
Chilean peso 0.000886 0.000888 0.000899 0.000901
Czech koruna 0.034242 0.034163 0.034323 0.034131
Danish krone 0.110085 0.109884 0.110134 0.109998
Indian rupee 0.009048 0.009054 0.009053
Israeli New Shekel 0.204371 0.204334 0.201635 0.200532
Korean won 0.000583 0.000586 0.000582 0.000585
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43169 2.43137 2.42711
Malaysian ringgit 0.164506 0.165286 0.163999 0.163776
Mauritian rupee 0.016427 0.016314 0.016172 0.016197
Mexican peso 0.043878 0.04429 0.044508 0.044613
New Zealand dollar 0.457884 0.462825 0.459515 0.459588
Norwegian krone 0.073496 0.073039 0.073415 0.073404
Omani rial 1.94219 1.94131 1.93664
Peruvian sol 0.205969 0.206729
Philippine peso 0.013639 0.013613 0.013577 0.013654
Polish zloty 0.184402 0.185394 0.186183 0.184405
Qatari riyal 0.205157 0.205064 0.204571
Russian ruble 0.008044 0.008133 0.00813 0.008184
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199139 0.199049 0.19857
Singapore dollar 0.558711 0.560595 0.559121 0.559031
South African rand 0.040635 0.041285 0.042042 0.041668
Swedish krona 0.070335 0.070594 0.070766 0.070418
Swiss franc 0.850829 0.856101 0.856374
Thai baht 0.021741 0.021736
Trinidadian dollar 0.110902 0.110639 0.11018
U.A.E. dirham 0.203342 0.203249 0.20276
Uruguayan peso 0.019724 0.019907 0.019895 0.019769
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
