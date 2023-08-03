BAFL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.14%)
BIPL 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
DFML 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.14%)
DGKC 57.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.44%)
FABL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
FFL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
GGL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
HBL 105.24 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.93%)
HUBC 85.24 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.5%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.01%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
MLCF 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
OGDC 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.7%)
PAEL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.5%)
PIOC 96.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.7%)
PPL 76.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.21%)
PRL 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
SNGP 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
SSGC 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.09%)
TELE 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.59%)
TPLP 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 103.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.23 (-3.91%)
UNITY 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.86%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,955 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.76%)
BR30 17,853 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.25%)
KSE100 48,611 Decreased By -153.4 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,381 Decreased By -98.4 (-0.56%)
Aug 03, 2023
Indian shares extend declines tracking global peers

Reuters Published 03 Aug, 2023 05:16pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

BENGALURU: Indian shares extended declines for a third straight day on Thursday, tracking a fall in global peers after Fitch downgraded the U.S. credit rating, with analysts expecting further consolidation in domestic equities.

The Nifty 50 fell 0.74% to 19,381.65, while the S&P BSE Sensex settled 0.82% lower to 65,240.68.

Financials lost 1.17%, leading declines on the Nifty, while banks and IT fell 1.07% and 0.24%, respectively.

Broader markets, however, remained resilient, reversing intraday losses. The domestically-focused midcaps and smallcaps closed 0.12% and 0.25%, higher respectively.

Asian and European equities fell on Thursday, after Fitch downgraded the United States’ credit rating to AA+ from AAA-, citing fiscal deterioration.

Indian shares open lower amid global slide

“While India’s macro story looks intact, with record goods and services tax (GST) collections in July and expansion in the services sector, the dampening of global sentiment has triggered significant foreign selling over the last few sessions,” said Anita Gandhi, director at Arihant Capital Markets.

“Expect Nifty 50 to witness further consolidation with support at 19,100-19,300 levels.”

Morgan Stanley, meanwhile, upgraded its view on Indian markets to “overweight” from “equal weight”, citing supportive foreign inflows, macro stability and a positive earnings outlook.

“Indian equities will (see) an effect for a day or so (from the Fitch downgrade), but the Nifty 50 will again go back to breach that 20,000 mark,” said Sanjiv Bhasin, director of IIFL Securities.

“Whether we will sustain it or not is difficult to guess.”

Vedanta lost 6.65%, hitting a near one-year low on reports of top shareholder Twin Star Holdings selling a 4.3% stake in the company.

Titan Company fell 2.52% and was the top Nifty 50 loser on concerns over margins after the jewellery maker reported a slide in June-quarter profit.

