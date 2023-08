BENGALURU: Indian shares opened lower on Thursday, tracking Asian peers on caution after Fitch’s downgrade of the United States’ credit rating, while analysts expect further consolidation in the markets.

Indian shares fall as weak global data hurts risk sentiment

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.34% at 19,460.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.35% to 65,563.19 at 9:16 a.m. IST.