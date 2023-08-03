BAFL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.14%)
BIPL 17.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
BOP 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-5%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.39%)
DFML 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.14%)
DGKC 57.57 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (1.44%)
FABL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.32%)
FCCL 12.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.59%)
FFL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.08%)
GGL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
HBL 105.24 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.93%)
HUBC 85.24 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.5%)
HUMNL 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.01%)
KEL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.42%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
MLCF 33.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.65%)
OGDC 104.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.7%)
PAEL 11.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-3.5%)
PIOC 96.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.7%)
PPL 76.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.21%)
PRL 17.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.79%)
SILK 1.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.94%)
SNGP 47.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
SSGC 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.09%)
TELE 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-4.59%)
TPLP 13.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 103.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.23 (-3.91%)
UNITY 27.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.86%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,955 Decreased By -38.2 (-0.76%)
BR30 17,853 Decreased By -44.4 (-0.25%)
KSE100 48,611 Decreased By -153.4 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,381 Decreased By -98.4 (-0.56%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm hits one-month closing low on weaker rivals, lacklustre demand

Reuters Published 03 Aug, 2023 05:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures extended early losses on Thursday, hitting its lowest closing since the end of June as it tracked losses in rival edible oils and concerns over sluggish demand.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 91 ringgit, or 2.32%, to 3,824 ringgit ($839.52) per metric ton.

Palm fell in seven of the past eight sessions to its lowest closing since June 30.

Palm oil will have to maintain its discount to attract fresh buying, especially at a time when key destinations India and China have sizeable vegetable oil inventories, said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

India’s edible oil imports in July rose to a record 1.76 million metric tonnes as refiners built up stocks for upcoming festivals given uncertainty over supplies from the Black Sea, five dealers told Reuters.

Palm closed up on weaker ringgit, stronger rival oils

Russia attacked Ukraine’s main inland port across the Danube River from Romania on Wednesday, sending global food prices higher as it ramped up its use of force to prevent Ukraine from exporting grain.

Dalian’s most-active soyoil contract eased 1.5%, while its palm oil contract fell 2.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.8%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Malaysian palm oil palm oil export Palm oil price

Comments

1000 characters

Palm hits one-month closing low on weaker rivals, lacklustre demand

KSE-100 unable to sustain level over 49,000, profit-taking kicks in

Civilians’ trials in military courts: SC says will not allow armed forces to take unconstitutional steps

Cotton arrival in Pakistan surges 66.5%: PCGA

In unusual meeting, PCB chief Zaka calls on Dar, discusses upcoming Asia Cup

PM Shehbaz calls for national resolve to revive Pakistan's grandeur

US credit downgrade ‘entirely unwarranted’: Yellen

India mandates licensing for laptop, tablet imports in blow to Apple, Dell

Hascol’s loss nearly doubles to Rs14.5bn in 2022

Iran’s President Raisi officially invites UAE president to visit Tehran

Major Gulf equities track oil, Asian shares lower

Read more stories