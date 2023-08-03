BAFL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
BIPL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
BOP 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.22%)
DGKC 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.23%)
FABL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.55%)
FCCL 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.51%)
FFL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
HBL 105.19 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.88%)
HUBC 85.40 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.69%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.68%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.85%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
OGDC 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.04%)
PAEL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.63%)
PIOC 96.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.94%)
PPL 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.9%)
PRL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.3%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
TELE 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.25%)
TPLP 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TRG 104.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-3.47%)
UNITY 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.25%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,966 Decreased By -26.5 (-0.53%)
BR30 17,862 Decreased By -36 (-0.2%)
KSE100 48,687 Decreased By -77.5 (-0.16%)
KSE30 17,402 Decreased By -77.7 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Cotton arrival in Pakistan surges 66.5%: PCGA

BR Web Desk Published August 3, 2023 Updated August 3, 2023 02:46pm

Cotton arrival in Pakistan witnessed a significant increase of 66.5% on 1 August compared to July 15, showed the latest fortnightly data released by the Pakistan Cotton Ginner’s Association (PCGA) on Thursday.

As per the report, total cotton arrival in Pakistan rose to 1.429 million bales as of August 1 compared to 0.858 million bales recorded on July 15, 2023, an increase of 0.571 million bales.

A year-on-year comparison was not available, as data was not collected on August 1, 2022, said PCGA.

Last year, flash floods in Pakistan devastated large swathes of agricultural land in the country, especially in Sindh and Balochistan.

The improvement in cotton arrivals, an essential raw material for the textile sector, is a welcome development for cash-strapped Pakistan.

As per the PCGA data, cotton arrival reported a substantial increase from Punjab.

As of August 1, cotton arrival in Punjab clocked in at 0.389 million bales as compared to 0.199 million bales reported on July 15, 2023, an increase of 95.4%.

Similarly, cotton arrival in Sindh was 1.040 million bales compared to 0.659 million bales recorded in July, an increase of 0.381 million bales or 57.8%.

Pakistan’s textile sector exports registered a decline of 15% and remained $1.31 billion during July 2023 compared to $1.54 billion recorded in the same period last year.

The latest All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) data revealed that the country’s textile exports during the first seven months (Jan-July) of the calendar year 2023 stood at $9.09 billion, down 21% compared to exports of $11.48 billion reported in January-July 2022.

Last month, PCGA demanded the government prepare a clear strategy to buy cotton and oil at the prices set by the government and immediately remove the illegal tax on Banola (cotton plant) and also solve the problem of electricity.

Back then, it was unanimously decided in the meeting that the cotton producers will suspend the purchase of cotton in the whole of Pakistan.

textile exports textile sector PCGA COTTON ARRIVAL Pakistan Cotton Ginner’s Association cotton data

Comments

1000 characters

Cotton arrival in Pakistan surges 66.5%: PCGA

Civilians’ trials in military courts: SC says will not allow armed forces to take unconstitutional steps

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Iran’s President Raisi officially invites UAE president to visit Tehran

US credit downgrade ‘entirely unwarranted’: Yellen

Major Gulf equities track oil, Asian shares lower

Senate passes crucial bill to pave the way: Setting-up of sovereign wealth fund in sight

Execution of schemes: ECC approves Rs1.016bn TSG for Petroleum Division

NA passes 12 bills, including Pemra amendment bill

Dar sets Rs10trn revenue target for Tiwana-led team

Read more stories