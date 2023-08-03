BAFL 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.41%)
BIPL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
BOP 4.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-4.17%)
CNERGY 3.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
DFML 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.22%)
DGKC 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.23%)
FABL 25.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.55%)
FCCL 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.51%)
FFL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.24%)
GGL 11.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.21%)
HBL 105.19 Increased By ▲ 1.94 (1.88%)
HUBC 85.40 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (1.69%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.68%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.85%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
MLCF 33.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.3%)
OGDC 103.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.04%)
PAEL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.63%)
PIOC 96.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.94%)
PPL 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.9%)
PRL 17.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-3.3%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
SSGC 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.19%)
TELE 8.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.25%)
TPLP 13.64 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
TRG 104.45 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-3.47%)
UNITY 27.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.25%)
WTL 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,966 Decreased By -26.5 (-0.53%)
BR30 17,862 Decreased By -36 (-0.2%)
KSE100 48,687 Decreased By -77.5 (-0.16%)
KSE30 17,402 Decreased By -77.7 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran’s President Raisi officially invites UAE president to visit Tehran

Reuters Published 03 Aug, 2023 12:22pm

DUBAI: Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi officially invited United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Tehran in the near future, the semi-official Tasnim agency reported on Thursday.

In April, Iran appointed an ambassador to the UAE for the first time since 2016 amid a realignment of relations between Gulf states and Iran.

The UAE, which has business and trade ties with Iran stretching back more than a century, started re-engaging with Tehran in 2019 after attacks in Gulf waters and on Saudi energy sites.

The UAE’s Dubai emirate has long being one of Iran’s main links to the outside world.

Iran MENA gulf states Dubai President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Iran's President Raisi

Comments

1000 characters

Iran’s President Raisi officially invites UAE president to visit Tehran

Civilians’ trials in military courts: SC says will not allow armed forces to take unconstitutional steps

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Cotton arrival in Pakistan surges 66.5%: PCGA

US credit downgrade ‘entirely unwarranted’: Yellen

Major Gulf equities track oil, Asian shares lower

Senate passes crucial bill to pave the way: Setting-up of sovereign wealth fund in sight

Execution of schemes: ECC approves Rs1.016bn TSG for Petroleum Division

NA passes 12 bills, including Pemra amendment bill

Dar sets Rs10trn revenue target for Tiwana-led team

Read more stories