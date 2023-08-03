BAFL 41.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.39%)
BIPL 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.47%)
BOP 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.71%)
CNERGY 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DFML 13.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
DGKC 58.55 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.17%)
FABL 25.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.5%)
FCCL 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.51%)
FFL 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
HBL 106.09 Increased By ▲ 2.84 (2.75%)
HUBC 86.59 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (3.11%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (4.52%)
KEL 2.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.27%)
LOTCHEM 28.98 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
MLCF 34.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.34%)
OGDC 105.75 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.72%)
PAEL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.39%)
PIBTL 4.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.44%)
PIOC 98.99 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (3.55%)
PPL 77.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.17%)
PRL 18.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.58%)
SSGC 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
TELE 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.49%)
TPLP 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.03%)
TRG 107.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.55%)
UNITY 27.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.38%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 5,028 Increased By 35.4 (0.71%)
BR30 18,117 Increased By 219 (1.22%)
KSE100 49,281 Increased By 516.7 (1.06%)
KSE30 17,618 Increased By 138.8 (0.79%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US credit downgrade ‘entirely unwarranted’: Yellen

AFP Published 03 Aug, 2023 11:56am

MCLEAN: A US credit downgrade by Fitch was “entirely unwarranted,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Wednesday, pushing back against the second-ever decrease by a major ratings agency following repeated debt limit standoffs in Washington.

Her remarks came a day after the world’s biggest economy lost its top-tier credit rating as Fitch lowered it a notch from AAA to AA+, drawing fiery disapproval from the White House and Treasury.

The action was on the back of the United States’ growing federal debt burden and an “erosion of governance” resulting in multiple gridlocks over the debt ceiling, said Fitch Ratings on Tuesday.

But Yellen told an event in Virginia on Wednesday that “Fitch’s decision is puzzling in light of the economic strength we see in the United States.”

Citing US economy’s bounceback from the pandemic with a robust jobs market and cooling inflation, Yellen stressed that fiscal responsibility is a priority for herself and President Joe Biden.

“At the end of the day, Fitch’s decision does not change what all of us already know,” she said.

This includes the understanding that “Treasury securities remain the world’s preeminent safe and liquid asset,” she added.

Markets slumped following the Fitch downgrade, with bourses in Asia, Europe and the United States tumbling even as analysts said they did not forecast long-term implications.

Joe Biden White House Fitch Ratings Washington Janet Yellen US credit downgrade

Comments

1000 characters

US credit downgrade ‘entirely unwarranted’: Yellen

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 crosses 49,000, index up over 550 points

Execution of schemes: ECC approves Rs1.016bn TSG for Petroleum Division

Economic stabilisation: PM praises role of business community

NA passes 12 bills, including Pemra amendment bill

New Tracking, Monitoring of Cargo Rules notified: Rs175m annual turnover a must to obtain licence: FBR

Dar sets Rs10trn revenue target for Tiwana-led team

NA panel told: Property transfers, registration halted due to Section 7E ITO

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC says ‘no’ to full court pleas

Iranian FM arrives

Read more stories