BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.2%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.7%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.14%)
DFML 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
DGKC 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
FABL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FCCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
GGL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
HBL 102.20 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (5.91%)
HUBC 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.96%)
MLCF 33.39 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.34%)
OGDC 104.08 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (6.48%)
PAEL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.37%)
PIOC 95.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
PPL 77.97 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.32%)
PRL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.6%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.38 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.67%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TELE 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
TRG 108.11 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.62%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.28%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,993 Increased By 76 (1.55%)
BR30 17,898 Increased By 452.9 (2.6%)
KSE100 48,765 Increased By 534.1 (1.11%)
KSE30 17,480 Increased By 219.7 (1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Bad vibes only

BR Research Published 03 Aug, 2023 08:51am

Sounding rather pleased with itself, in its latest statement of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), the SBP assuredly claims that “near-term external sector challenges have been largely addressed and investor confidence has shown improvement”.If the Central Bank means, confidence has grown from absolutely awful to slightly less so, it is accurate. Is this slight improvement meaningful? Let’s see. The IMF standby facility has likely averted (stalled?) the possibility of the country defaulting, there has been virtually no change in macro dynamics. Inflation is down, but still booming and there is knowingly a lag effect on monetary policy tightening. Large Scale Manufacturing is fatigued and private sector credit is shrinking. SBP’s own dual perception surveys—that it publishes each month targeting consumers and businesses separately—would burst any idealistic bubbles. The economy is on a decay.

Economists may debate but feelings can be damning evidence. A note to readers here: to follow this story better, check out the graphs. Surveys dating back the winter of 2017 suggest that businesses and consumers have very rarely seen eye-to-eye when it comes to their perceptions of the economy and how it is performing. Businesses also tend to be more“in their feelings“, slightly more-jerky in their reactions to new developments, their feelings largely more hopeful than one would expect. Consumers are more measured in their reactions, almost devoid of hope for the most part. Since Apr-23, business confidence is slowly improving but consumers are not totally buying it. In Jul-23 in fact, well after the IMF deal was inked, consumer confidence was down, month on month. Both consumers and businesses are predominantly unoptimistic about economic conditions(over six months), though consumers are much less confident than businesses.

Businesses are apparently also more trusting in the economic managers to control inflation. Again, consumers are not buying it. In Jul-23, inflation expectations have increased. For both consumers and businesses, expectation that inflation will remain prohibitively high remained elevated though, nowhere near the recordings in Feb-23 and Mar-23. The negative inflation expectations also suggest a gap in hard facts in the form of statistics (such as the CPI and WPI) and the way inflation has hit consumers and businesses, suddenly and purposefully which has affected their feelings. With inflation, consumers are also experiencing a rise in taxes and levies and fees, while wages are stagnant. The impact of inflation is felt more intensely than numbers would suggest.

A peak into the more detailed data provided by the SBP suggests firms demand for bank credit is growing while access to credit is plummeting. This what the firms are saying, and this is corroborated by SBP’s economic data. Considering the policy rate of 22 percent, the premiums charged by banks, and the risk averseness of financial institutions to dole out private sector loans when economy begins to tank, this doesn’t come as a surprise. The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) estimated under the Business Confidence Survey shows upticks in PMI suggesting production and quantity of raw materials are improving. But at the same time, firms are reporting a substantive decline in average capacity utilizations (about 58% in Jul-23) and the firms’ own financial conditions.

Consumers are expecting unemployment to rise. And a deep dive into the perception survey for consumers indicates that buying appetite for durable household items, cars and motorcycles, construction of homes is at its lowest- lower than the covid period. Imagine this though, folks at home were more confident they could buy these goods when the whole world was in the midst of a global epidemic than they are now. Prices are rising and wallets are emptying. There may be “improvement” in investor confidence but hope has become a scarce resource.

inflation Taxes SBP Monetary Policy Committee CPI

Comments

1000 characters

Bad vibes only

Execution of schemes: ECC approves Rs1.016bn TSG for Petroleum Division

Economic stabilisation: PM praises role of business community

‘Afghan citizens’ helping suicide bombers: PM

NA passes 12 bills, including Pemra amendment bill

Iranian FM arrives

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC says ‘no’ to full court pleas

New Tracking, Monitoring of Cargo Rules notified: Rs175m annual turnover a must to obtain licence: FBR

Dar sets Rs10trn revenue target for Tiwana-led team

Pakistan-Turkiye defence production potential highlighted

NA panel told: Property transfers, registration halted due to Section 7E ITO

Read more stories