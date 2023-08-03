BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.2%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.7%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.14%)
DFML 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
DGKC 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
FABL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FCCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
GGL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
HBL 102.20 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (5.91%)
HUBC 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.96%)
MLCF 33.39 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.34%)
OGDC 104.08 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (6.48%)
PAEL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.37%)
PIOC 95.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
PPL 77.97 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.32%)
PRL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.6%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.38 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.67%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TELE 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
TRG 108.11 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.62%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.28%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,993 Increased By 76 (1.55%)
BR30 17,898 Increased By 452.9 (2.6%)
KSE100 48,765 Increased By 534.1 (1.11%)
KSE30 17,480 Increased By 219.7 (1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Karachi: power minister vows to end power woes

APP Published 03 Aug, 2023 05:54am

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Energy Khurram Dastgir on Wednesday said the concerns of the citizens of Karachi regarding power supply and its tariffs would be discussed at the federal level and all-out measures would be taken to provide relief in this regard.

Talking to official media after holding a meeting with KE management at the KE head office, he said the government was taking steps to address the issue of non-payment of bills and power theft so that the consumers who pay bills should not face power shortages.

The minister said the concerns were expressed by the MQM leadership on behalf of citizens of Karachi that since KE was a private power distribution company, it had no role in the circular debts of the country, so the KE should not charge the consumers in this respect.

He said the government was taking all-out measures for ensuring a smooth power supply across the country.

Khurram Dastgir said the meeting discussed different matters including better and uninterrupted power supply to the citizens, regularity in supply system, issues pertaining to supply in different areas, policies of KE and others.

Speaking on the occasion, MQM Pakistan Member Rabita Committee and former federal minister Farooq Sattar said the federal minister for Energy had assured to raise the issues of Karachiites regarding power supply at the federal level.

He said KE was a private entity so it shouldn’t be allowed to charge in respect of circular debts, and citizens be provided relief. Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Ameen-ul-Haque, MQM Pakistan Deputy Convener Syed Mustafa Kamal and management of KE were also present.

Karachi KE electricity power tariffs power supply electricity bills power shortages power theft K-Electric citizens of Karachi MQM pakistan

Comments

1000 characters

Karachi: power minister vows to end power woes

Execution of schemes: ECC approves Rs1.016bn TSG for Petroleum Division

Economic stabilisation: PM praises role of business community

‘Afghan citizens’ helping suicide bombers: PM

NA passes 12 bills, including Pemra amendment bill

Iranian FM arrives

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC says ‘no’ to full court pleas

New Tracking, Monitoring of Cargo Rules notified: Rs175m annual turnover a must to obtain licence: FBR

Dar sets Rs10trn revenue target for Tiwana-led team

Pakistan-Turkiye defence production potential highlighted

NA panel told: Property transfers, registration halted due to Section 7E ITO

Read more stories