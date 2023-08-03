Contempt case: ECP defers hearing of IK’s indictment till 22nd

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday deferred the hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s indictment in the contempt case till August 22.

The four-member bench of the ECP headed by Member Sindh Nisar Ahmad Durrani, deferred his indictment time and again as the PTI chairman did not appear before the bench.

The ECP member remarked that the PTI chief’s attendance was mandatory today for indictment. The ECP summoned the PTI chairman in personal capacity on the next hearing scheduled on August 22.

In Wednesday’s hearing, the PTI chief’s counsel, Shoaib Shaheen, requested to adjourn the hearing, stating that he had applied for the PTI chairman’s exemption from appearing in personal capacity.

He added that the former prime minister has gone to the hospital for medical checkup, otherwise, he had been appearing in court hearings daily.

