BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.2%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.7%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.14%)
DFML 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
DGKC 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
FABL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FCCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
GGL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
HBL 102.20 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (5.91%)
HUBC 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.96%)
MLCF 33.39 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.34%)
OGDC 104.08 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (6.48%)
PAEL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.37%)
PIOC 95.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
PPL 77.97 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.32%)
PRL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.6%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.38 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.67%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TELE 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
TRG 108.11 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.62%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.28%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,993 Increased By 76 (1.55%)
BR30 17,898 Increased By 452.9 (2.6%)
KSE100 48,765 Increased By 534.1 (1.11%)
KSE30 17,480 Increased By 219.7 (1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Transfer of DISCOs to provinces: PC asks govt to revisit uniform tariff

Wasim Iqbal Published 03 Aug, 2023 05:54am

ISLAMABAD: The Privatisation Commission has proposed the government to revisit the uniform tariff prior to the transfer of DISCOs to provinces as presently inefficiencies of DISCOs are cross-subsidised.

Commenting on a draft summary of the Energy Ministry (Power Division), Privatisation Commission says with the transfer of DISCOs to the provinces, the decision on uniform tariff regime may also be revisited as presently inefficiencies of few DISCOs are being cross-subsidized either by the federal government or through further burdening the already paying consumers of other DISCOs.

The Power Division has prepared a draft summary to submit before the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for the transfer of ownership of the DISCOs to the provinces.

On July 13, 2023, the IMF’s executive board while approving $3 billion standby arrangement (SBA) for Pakistan has highlighted progress to be made on structural reforms for the energy sector’s viability along with better SOEs’ governance. Addressing the challenges of the DISCOs translate into (a) improvement in the fiscal discipline, (b) energy sector’s viability and (c) SOEs’ governance. All these aspects are integral to the SBA approved, therefore, the policy should ensure complete alignment to the commitment made.

The division comments on September 12, 1993, CCI approved the “Strategic Plan” and outline objectives that are yet to be materialised and may be addressed in the draft policy being submitted to the CCI.

The Privatisation Division further asked to consider comments on transaction-specific based on significant lessons learnt in DISCOs-related transaction.

Over the last two decades, there have been divergent decisions with regard to DISCOs privatisation, public-private partnership and provincialisation. The strategic path taken each time gets detracted or halted due to fundamental issues not envisaged at the time of decision and later not timely addressed during the transaction.

The reason mentioned in the draft summary for the transfer of DISCOs to the provinces in the losses made by DISCOs. However, there are factors in addition to the DISCOs technical and commercial losses which also cause the accumulation of circular debt.

These factors are also vital to be addressed in the policy by specifying regulatory and policy interventions needed therein. This will comprehensively address the issue of circular debt as part of this strategic direction and will also provide better clarity on the post-acquisition responsibilities of federal and provincial governments with regard to the circular debt challenge.

In view of lessons learnt in previous attempts on DISCOs transactions, the pace of the decisions and execution is of utmost important. The delay had resulted in extensive time, effort, and financial cost borne with the interest lost from the interested parties and transaction advisors.

The draft policy may accordingly have a built-in commitment from all the stakeholders with clear actions, milestones, and timelines. Needless to highlight that since the decision of the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) in June 2023 of the DISCOs to provinces, only Sindh province has made substantial progress by appointing a transaction advisor.

The cross-cutting linkage between the National Electric Policy 2021, National Electricity Plan and this draft policy need to be synchronized and explicitly defined. As per Section 14A of the NEPRA Act, the federal government in consultation with provincial governments, has to prepare a National Electricity Plan which is yet to be finalized. It is important that the NEP 2021, this new policy and the electricity plan complement and supplement each other on various functions and responsibilities.

In February 2023, the PC has provided copies of due diligence reports of four DISCOs prepared by financial advisors in 2015-16 which were disseminated by the Power Division to all provinces. Review comments from the stakeholders are important to better understand the DISCOs transaction from the seller as well as buyers’ perspective.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

nepra circular debt energy sector DISCOS Power Division CCI Privatisation Commission provinces uniform tariff

Comments

1000 characters

Transfer of DISCOs to provinces: PC asks govt to revisit uniform tariff

Execution of schemes: ECC approves Rs1.016bn TSG for Petroleum Division

Economic stabilisation: PM praises role of business community

‘Afghan citizens’ helping suicide bombers: PM

NA passes 12 bills, including Pemra amendment bill

Iranian FM arrives

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC says ‘no’ to full court pleas

New Tracking, Monitoring of Cargo Rules notified: Rs175m annual turnover a must to obtain licence: FBR

Dar sets Rs10trn revenue target for Tiwana-led team

Pakistan-Turkiye defence production potential highlighted

NA panel told: Property transfers, registration halted due to Section 7E ITO

Read more stories