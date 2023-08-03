BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.2%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.7%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.14%)
DFML 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
DGKC 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
FABL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FCCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
GGL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
HBL 102.20 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (5.91%)
HUBC 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.96%)
MLCF 33.39 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.34%)
OGDC 104.08 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (6.48%)
PAEL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.37%)
PIOC 95.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
PPL 77.97 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.32%)
PRL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.6%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.38 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.67%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TELE 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
TRG 108.11 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.62%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.28%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,993 Increased By 76 (1.55%)
BR30 17,898 Increased By 452.9 (2.6%)
KSE100 48,765 Increased By 534.1 (1.11%)
KSE30 17,480 Increased By 219.7 (1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Plight of small farmers of Balochistan, Sindh: FIO praises President for showing empathy, understanding

Hamid Waleed Published 03 Aug, 2023 05:54am

LAHORE: President Dr Arif Alvi and Federal Insurance Ombudsman (FIO) Dr Khawar Jamil ensured the extension of crop insurance to small farmers after the province of Balochistan and Sindh were hit hard by the monsoon floods last year.

Talking to Business Recorder, the FIO recalled that President Alvi was highly perturbed over the agricultural loss to the farmers of those two provinces and wanted to do something for their rehabilitation.

He said the scheme aims to mitigate the risk of losses of farming communities due to natural calamities. It is applicable and mandatory for all agri production loans of Banks/MFBs for five major crops, i.e. wheat, cotton, rice, sugarcane and maize.

The federal government bears the premium per crop per season for eligible borrowers with landholding up to 25 acres (32 acres in the case of Balochistan) eligible under the scheme. The insurance covers natural calamities like excessive rain, hail-storm, frost, cyclone, floods, drought, crop diseases, and infestation.

The FIO pointed out that dealing with banks was proved a Herculean task for him. He had involved the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to tackle the adamant behaviour of some banks.

Both the banks and insurance companies keep hammering the point that they are commercial entities working for their commercial interests, therefore, it becomes difficult to mend a middle way to protect the poor people, he maintained.

The FIO pointed out that the facility of Crop insurance is though offered by them but it remains limited to big landlords, as the sole purpose of this scheme is to secure loans from banks. On the other hand, small farmers remain deprived of this facility despite the fact that they constitute 80 percent of the farming community, he said.

Accordingly, I decided to activate the forum of FIO by starting an awareness campaign for small farmers and urged them to avail of Crop insurance to secure their loss in case of any such calamity again. He said various media outlets supported this cause by all means in the larger interest of small farmers in the country.

“I also sought the intervention of President Alvi by suggesting him to constitute a large committee consisting of all the stakeholders,” he said, adding that the President’s office agreed to his proposal and convened a meeting of all the relevant ones.

Since the insurance companies and banks were focused to protect their commercial interests, therefore, it was a challenge for me to convince them for offering Crop insurance to small farmers, he said and added that President Alvi also supported my stance and urged them to help out small farmers, facing a calamity.

“Our efforts proved fruitful and both the banks and insurance companies agreed to extend the scope of Crop insurance to small farmers,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SECP Dr Arif Alvi SBP Farmers FIO Dr Khawar Jamil farmers of Balochistan agri production loans

Comments

1000 characters

Plight of small farmers of Balochistan, Sindh: FIO praises President for showing empathy, understanding

Execution of schemes: ECC approves Rs1.016bn TSG for Petroleum Division

Economic stabilisation: PM praises role of business community

‘Afghan citizens’ helping suicide bombers: PM

NA passes 12 bills, including Pemra amendment bill

Iranian FM arrives

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC says ‘no’ to full court pleas

New Tracking, Monitoring of Cargo Rules notified: Rs175m annual turnover a must to obtain licence: FBR

Dar sets Rs10trn revenue target for Tiwana-led team

Pakistan-Turkiye defence production potential highlighted

NA panel told: Property transfers, registration halted due to Section 7E ITO

Read more stories