MoS&T, PSF lock horns over giving charge of senior post to junior officer

Recorder Report Published 03 Aug, 2023 05:55am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Science and Technology and Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) have locked horns over allegedly giving the charge of Member Science of Pakistan Science Foundation to a lower-grade officer in violation of rules and regulations.

Science Foundation Chairman Dr Shahid Mehmood Baig has refused to accept the joining of the concerned officer, despite the alleged pressure from the minister’s office.

This was confirmed by the PSF chairman while talking to Business Recorder. This correspondent repeatedly tried to connect with the minister to take his viewpoint on the matter but received no response till filing this news.

Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch is facing criticism for appointing an officer, who faced several charges including harassment, to multiple senior positions including his appointment as the chairman of Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF).

Baig also confirmed that a summary has reportedly been moved for his (Baig’s) dismissal, but hinted to knock any forum if removed unlawfully.

Dr Hafeezullah Khan is a Grade-20 officer and the Science and Technology ministry wants to give him the additional charge of grade-21 in violation of rules and regulations when three senior-most officers are currently posted in the Foundation.

As per the rules, the chairman Foundation sends three names of the most senior officers in the institution to the federal secretary Science and Technology for look-after or additional charge on the vacant post of Member Science in the Foundation.

The federal secretary takes approval from the minister for Science and Technology for one of these officers, as a Member Science charge.

However, in this case, the minister, himself, sent the name of Dr Khan and asked the chairman to receive joining from him, which Dr Baig refused.

PSF chairman argued that according to rules, the Ministry of Science and Technology has no jurisdiction in the appointment of the PSF chairman. Only the president of Pakistan can make that call.

Dr Khan is also overseeing the matters in two other federal organisations, i.e., the Pakistan Council of Science and Technology (PCST) and the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

The PSF chairman said that message was received from the ministry asking him to resign; otherwise, he will be sent on a six-month forced leave and an inquiry will be started against him and he will be dismissed from his job.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

