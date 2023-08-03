Lawmakers felicitate new lady opposition leader in Sindh PA

KARACHI: Lawmakers on Wednesday felicitated the new lady opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly and admired her as pride for them.

During a short-lived sitting, the house postponed the daily business till Thursday and gave homage to new opposition leader, Rana Ansar, instead. She belongs to the MQM.

GDA’s Abdul Razzaque Rahimoon congratulated her for becoming the opposition leader, saying that “it is also a pride for us to see a lady to lead opposition.”

MQM’s Muhammad Hussain admired Rana Ansar for her role as a lawmaker in raising issues related to the public importance in the house. He said that she is the first woman in the assembly’s history to spearhead the opposition.

Meantime, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, the Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister requested to Speaker, Aga Siraj Khan Durrani to put off the sitting for a cabinet meeting was also scheduled on Wednesday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023