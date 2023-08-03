BAFL 40.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
BIPL 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.2%)
BOP 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.7%)
CNERGY 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (7.14%)
DFML 13.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.39%)
DGKC 56.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.7%)
FABL 25.76 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
FCCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
GGL 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.03%)
HBL 102.20 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (5.91%)
HUBC 83.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.31%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.96%)
MLCF 33.39 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.34%)
OGDC 104.08 Increased By ▲ 6.33 (6.48%)
PAEL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
PIBTL 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.37%)
PIOC 95.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.22%)
PPL 77.97 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (2.32%)
PRL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.6%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.38 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.67%)
SSGC 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
TELE 8.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 13.67 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
TRG 108.11 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (1.62%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.28%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,993 Increased By 76 (1.55%)
BR30 17,898 Increased By 452.9 (2.6%)
KSE100 48,765 Increased By 534.1 (1.11%)
KSE30 17,480 Increased By 219.7 (1.27%)
Aug 03, 2023
Markets

US debt downgrade knocks European stocks to two-week lows

Reuters Published 03 Aug, 2023 05:54am

PARIS: European shares tumbled to two-week lows on Wednesday, with broad-based losses as investors fled riskier assets after a surprise downgrade of the US credit rating by Fitch.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.4%, touching its lowest level since July 18 and extending declines to the second straight day.

Rating agency Fitch on Tuesday downgraded US debt rating, saying expected fiscal deterioration over the next three years and repeated down-to-the-wire debt ceiling negotiations threaten the government’s ability to pay its bills.

The downgrade roiled global stock markets and drove euro zone bond yields lower as investors sought the relatively safety of sovereign debt.

The EURO STOXX volatility index also hit a nine-week high, reflecting investor anxiety.

“The downgrade appears to have prompted further profit taking on the back of the weakness that started yesterday, due to concerns over weaker economic data, and the earnings outlook,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

Hopes of an end to the market-punishing interest rate hikes from major central banks had pushed European stock markets to multi-year highs earlier this week, though data highlighting faltering global growth pressured equities on Tuesday.

“Most people are saying earnings are doing well, markets are doing well but we do expect a slowdown to come at some point, particularly in the US where valuations are quite expensive. So we will be sensitive to any potential negative newsflow,” said Caroline Simmons, UK chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management.

