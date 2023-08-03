Zindigi, Mastercard set to revolutionise Karachi commuting system

KARACHI: Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, in collaboration with Mastercard, is set to revolutionize the mass transit system in Karachi. This transformative partnership aims to enhance public transport accessibility, convenience, and financial inclusion for the city’s residents.

Zindigi will launch a state-of-the-art digital payment system, driven by cutting-edge technology. In the initial phase, over 1 million customers will receive special Zindigi cards that offer a secure and effortless mode of payment for their public transportation needs. The prepaid, open-loop contact-less cards can be used to pay for daily commutes with a tap.

With this solution, Zindigi and Mastercard continue their contribution to redefining the way Karachi commutes and helping the city’s transit ecosystem go completely digital. Seamless integration with the existing metro bus ticketing system will allow passengers to use their Zindigi cards to pay for their bus fares, eliminating the need for physical tickets and reducing the waiting time at ticket counters.

The collaboration between Zindigi and Mastercard represents a collective effort to digitize and streamline Karachi’s mass transit system, building on their shared vision of making public transportation more accessible, convenient, and efficient for the city’s population. This initiative aligns with the broader goals of Zindigi to strengthen financial inclusion and empower individuals with modern, user-friendly solutions.

Noman Azhar, Chief Officer, Zindigi, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership informed that Zindigi has always been at the forefront of promoting a digitized economy, offering safe and secure digital payment solutions to its customers. This collaborative effort with Mastercard provides commuters with a unique payment experience, reducing the need to carry multiple cards. It also supports regular payments across retail and e-commerce through a single card, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023