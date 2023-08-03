KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 02, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 48,764.55 High: 48,852.05 Low: 48,178.88 Net Change: 534.04 Volume (000): 365,631 Value (000): 17,252,250 Makt Cap (000) 1,724,868,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,762.61 NET CH (+) 23.75 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,142.71 NET CH (+) 16.19 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,442.05 NET CH (-) 146.96 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,913.40 NET CH (-) 57.93 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,591.17 NET CH (+) 98.84 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,144.46 NET CH (+) 49.98 ------------------------------------ As on: 02-Aug-2023 ====================================

