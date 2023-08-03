Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (August 02, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 48,764.55
High: 48,852.05
Low: 48,178.88
Net Change: 534.04
Volume (000): 365,631
Value (000): 17,252,250
Makt Cap (000) 1,724,868,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,762.61
NET CH (+) 23.75
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,142.71
NET CH (+) 16.19
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,442.05
NET CH (-) 146.96
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,913.40
NET CH (-) 57.93
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,591.17
NET CH (+) 98.84
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,144.46
NET CH (+) 49.98
------------------------------------
As on: 02-Aug-2023
====================================
