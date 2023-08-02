BAFL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.24%)
BIPL 16.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.96%)
BOP 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (5.26%)
CNERGY 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.43%)
DFML 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.16%)
DGKC 56.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.96%)
FABL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
FCCL 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
FFL 7.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.69%)
GGL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
HBL 103.25 Increased By ▲ 6.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 83.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.04%)
HUMNL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
KEL 2.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.07%)
LOTCHEM 28.68 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.25%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.97%)
OGDC 104.99 Increased By ▲ 7.24 (7.41%)
PAEL 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.06%)
PIOC 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.1%)
PPL 77.98 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (2.34%)
PRL 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.94%)
SILK 1.03 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.15%)
SSGC 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
TELE 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
TPLP 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
TRG 108.20 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (1.7%)
UNITY 28.27 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.32%)
WTL 1.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.74%)
BR100 4,993 Increased By 76 (1.55%)
BR30 17,898 Increased By 452.9 (2.6%)
KSE100 48,765 Increased By 534.1 (1.11%)
KSE30 17,480 Increased By 219.7 (1.27%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Foxconn to invest $600mn in India to make iPhone components, chipmaking equipment

Reuters Published 02 Aug, 2023 03:30pm

BENGALURU: Taiwan’s Foxconn will invest $600 million in two projects in Karnataka state in southern India to make casing components for iPhones and chip-making equipment as it spreads its bets beyond China.

Some $350 million will go towards setting up the iPhone component facility which will generate 12,000 jobs, while Foxconn will tie up with Applied Materials in a $250 million project to make chip-making tools, Karnataka state said in a statement.

Reuters was first to report on the investment plans on Wednesday.

The investment decisions follow a meeting between Foxconn Chairman Young Liu, Karnataka’s IT minister Priyank Kharge, and Industries Minister MB Patil.

Liu has been in India to attend a flagship semiconductor conference hosted by the federal government.

He has since met officials from the southern state of Tamil Nadu, after which the state announced that Foxconn will invest $194 million in a new electronic components manufacturing facility that will create 6,000 jobs.

Foxconn has also plans to apply for incentives under a $10 billion scheme by India government to promote chip manufacturing, and is in talks with Gujarat to set up a chipmaking facility in the western state.

India iPhone Foxconn Karnataka

Comments

1000 characters

Foxconn to invest $600mn in India to make iPhone components, chipmaking equipment

Intra-day update: rupee slips lower against US dollar

Pakistan’s textile exports slump continues in July: APTMA

Turkiye is a ‘natural partner’ for CPEC: PM Shehbaz

Sunridge Foods to invest up to Rs1bn in agri, tech sector

Aga Khan fund intends to acquire additional shares of HBL worth nearly Rs3.5bn

Civilians’ trial in military courts: SC dismisses plea seeking full court

Contempt case: ECP defers Imran Khan’s indictment again

Three ‘key’ sectors: Govt optimistic about investment prospects

Pakistan’s share of investment: Barrick Gold agrees to make payment in PKR

Minister tries to justify hike

Read more stories